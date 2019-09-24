Whitey Bulger Family Claims Mobster Was Killed by the Government Amid Conspiracy

The family of mobster James “Whitey” Bulger has filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Justice, U.S. Bureau of Prisons and U.S. Marshals Service that alleges there was a conspiracy by the government to intentionally harm him. They’re seeing $200 million in damages.

Bulger died in prison one day after he was transferred to the U.S. Penitentiary Hazelton in October 2018. He was beaten to death by fellow inmates after being placed in general population. At least one of the inmates involved in the killing had ties to organized crime in Massachusetts.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Bulger family attorneys Hank Brennan and David Shoen wrote in a letter to the Department of Justice that they believe placing him in general population was part of a larger conspiracy. “To be clear, we do not believe that the transfer to FCI Hazelton and placement in the general population was simply dangerous, negligent, reckless, and irresponsible,” they wrote. “We believe it was also intentional and part of a conspiracy among BOP, DOJ employees, and others to intentionally cause Mr. Bulger’s serious injuries and death.”

Bulger was convicted for his role in 11 murders that occurred from 1973 to 1985. He was sentenced to two life terms in 2013. Before being caught, Bulger was on the run from the FBI for more than 16 years. In total, he was found guilty of 33 charges that included racketeering, extortion, money laundering, drug dealing and weapons possession.

He was serving his time at a different facility before being moved to the Hazelton prison in Bruceton Mills, West Virginia. He died one day later at age 89.

His family wrote in a statement, “We believe that James Bulger was deliberately placed in harm’s way. There is simply no other explanation for the transfer of someone in his condition and inmate status to be placed in the general population of one of the country’s most violent federal penitentiaries.”

“Countless unnamed prisoners suffer from similar unchecked brutality every day and the rampant maltreatment in our prison system is an epidemic that needs redress,” the families lawyers said to CNN in a letter. “We are collectively committed to pursuing the truth and we intend to force the Bureau of Prisons and the Department of Justice to be transparent and open so that the public will have an opportunity to appreciate the immediate need for prison reform.”