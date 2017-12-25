See the White House’s Official Christmas Card and Message

The official White House Christmas card was released across social media platforms today, along with well-wishes from President Trump and the first family.

“Merry Christmas!” the post reads simply on Facebook.

The card consists of festive digital artwork, depicting pine needles and misteltoe painted over a presidential seal. “Merry Christmas from the White House,” it reads.

Along with the card came a video in celebration of the holiday season. It focuses on President Trump and the First Lady, Melania, with shots of the White House and some footage from charity drives and military meetings.

The president and first lady narrate the video, wishing a merry Christmas to “America, and the entire world.” The holiday release highlights Melania’s seasonal decoration of the White House, which was criticized first on social media then on late night TV when it was first revealed.

While the voice-over goes on, the imagery transitions to shots of Melania smiling and laughing with children at a Toys for Tots drive. We also see she and the president meeting with military personnel, taking photos with them, and shaking hands.

As the video winds down, President Trump recites a bible verse from the book of Isaiah, impressing upon Christian Americans the sacred nature of the holiday. Finally, a close up on the White House Christmas tree fades out, as President Trump wishes America a “very merry Christmas, and a happy New Year.”