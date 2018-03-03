Man Dies After Shooting Self Near White House

The man who shot himself near the White House Saturday morning has died, according to Washington D.C. police.

The male victim, who has not been named, caused a panic after shooting himself near The White House’s north fence on Saturday morning. The Secret Service promptly responded and medical personnel attempted to save his life.

Videos by PopCulture.com

However, police say he has officially been “declared dead.” They say they are in the process of notifying his next-of-kin.

Update: Adult male has been declared deceased. We are working to notify next of kin. No further updates. — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) March 3, 2018

News of the shooting first broke when U.S. Secret Service alerted the public of the situation through their Twitter account.

BREAKING: Secret Service personnel are responding to reports of a person who allegedly suffered a self-inflicted gun shot wound along the north fence line of @WhiteHouse. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) March 3, 2018

The male victim in question appears to be the only person injured in the attack. It is unclear if the man died as a result of a suicide attempt.

Soon after the shot rang out, the White House was placed on lockdown. Vehicle and pedestrian access to the area around the White House was cut off. Video from the area shows local police directing vehicle and foot traffic away from the area.

“After being told to leave the [White House] grounds ASAP, the entire area was locked down,” onlooker Roger Mollan-Olafsen wrote on Twitter.

After being told to leave the WH grounds asap, the entire area was locked down #dc #Washington pic.twitter.com/CVBqkmjsBb — Roger Mollan-Olafsen (@mollanolafsen) March 3, 2018

NBC News’ White House Correspondent Geoff Bennett also shared a look at the scene. Authorities have quarantined the area of the shooting as they investigate.

The emergency response still unfolding outside the White House North Lawn. Cones and caution tape cordon off the area where the apparent shooting took place. pic.twitter.com/gWfh2Eboff — Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) March 3, 2018

President Donald Trump was not at the White House at the time of the incident. He is currently at the Trump International Golf Course in West Palm Beach, Florida. However, White House officials told The Associated Press that President Trump has been made aware of the situation.

Photo Credit: Official White House Photo / Joyce N. Boghosian