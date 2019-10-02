White House Mouse Falls on Reporter, Everyone Scrambles

Of all the news coming out of the White House lately, maybe the most unusual story is that a mouse apparently fell out of the ceiling and landed on a reporter, causing everyone present to begin scrambling. According to PEOPLE, the awkward moment was first shared by NBC News White House Correspondent Peter Alexander, who tweeted out about what happened. Alexander was the reporter who had the misfortune of being the mouse’s landing pad.

In other news: A mouse literally fell out of the ceiling in our White House booth and landed on my lap. — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) October 1, 2019

Many Twitter users have since commented on the hilarious situation, with one joking, “Sure it wasn’t a rat trying to leave the ship as a stowaway in your jacket?”

“There’s no telling what’s going on in this White House to cause mice,” another person joked. “Try not to touch anything.”

And here’s the video to prove it: pic.twitter.com/v6uSrh7KPH — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) October 1, 2019

“Mice come inside buildings in the autumn all across America. The reporters obviously have coffee, sugar, creamers that smelled inviting to the mouse,” someone else commented, offering an explanation as to why the mouse may have been in the building.

“Notice how the mouse feels right at home with Peter and his crew. Almost as if they were part of the same social structure,” one other person quipped.

Mouse in the @NBCNews booth at @WhiteHouse today after falling from the ceiling and landing on @PeterAlexander pic.twitter.com/qN5Ww06QFp — Jabin Botsford (@jabinbotsford) October 1, 2019

The tumbling mouse isn’t even the biggest story to involve the White House lately, as President Trump is currently under impeachment investigation.

Trump had communication with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that triggered a whistleblower complaint, which in turn led lawmakers to investigate whether or not the U.S. President should be impeached for allegedly asking a foreign power to be involved in a United States election.

He is alleged to have asked Zelensky to investigate Joe Biden’s family, which is being seen as potentially meddling in the upcoming U.S. presidential elections, based on the fact that Biden is running to the Democratic nomination.

This week, new allegations emerged, that Trump also asked the Prime Minister of Australia to get involved in the Mueller investigation.

Trump asked the Australian PM to help obstruct the Mueller investigation and Pompeo was on the Ukraine call. Yeah, we can’t make this up. Anyone who tries to defend these acts against our country is corrupt too. — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) October 1, 2019

Trump has vehemently denied the accusations against him.