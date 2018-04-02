White House Easter Egg Roll Bunny Has Twitter Buzzing

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump continued the tradition of the White House Easter Egg roll Monday morning — but Twitter had a few words about the event’s guest of honor.

LIVE: Pres. Trump and Melania Trump, joined by the Easter Bunny, host the annual White House Easter Egg Roll. https://t.co/tIDYemkWHf pic.twitter.com/etYvewY78o — ABC News (@ABC) April 2, 2018

Many on the social media platform sounded off about the Easter Bunny, who stood next to the Trumps as the president gave a speech on the White House balcony before walking down the steps to preside over the roll on the lawn.

Some wondered if the costumed Easter Bunny frightened anybody else.

OK. Is anyone else incredibly frightened by the White House Easter bunny????? — Rebecca Rainey (@RebeccaARainey) April 2, 2018

Someone else said that the bunny didn’t look as cheerful as in years past.

I’ve never seen a sadder, more desperate Easter bunny. He’s dying inside. — MadGrampa (@GrampaHarold) April 2, 2018

Others wondered if former Press Secretary Sean Spicer was inside the costume.

The biggest question the Beltway faces today is not whether or not Jeff Sessions will keep his job as Attorney General, but whether or not Sean Spicer has returned to play the White House Easter Bunny. #WhiteHouseEggRoll — Joe Bonilla (@joe_bonilla) April 2, 2018

Hey, maybe #Spicy got his old job back! — Cole Salaw (@justanothrtwrp) April 2, 2018

Others made a connection between the Easter Bunny and the famous look John Krasinski’s character on The Office gives cameras throughout the comedy series.

The White House Easter Bunny’s Jim Halpert face. pic.twitter.com/yJWh88d9tS — Jeffrey Field (@kiribatiwriter) April 2, 2018

The annual Easter Egg Roll came a day after the president and first lady were all smiles as they arrived at a Florida church service on Easter Sunday, despite adult film star Stormy Daniels’ claims that she had an affair with Trump during the early days of their marriage.

Photos of the couple were published by the Daily Mail. The first lady wore an elegant red and white patterned dress and a pair of tall white stilettos, celebrating the beginning of spring. A pair of giant sunglasses obscured half of her face, but she smiled for photographers alongside her husband.

Trump’s youngest daughter, 24-year-old Tiffany, joined them for the occasion, though none of the other Trump children were present. Tiffany also wore a stunning dress and a pair of high heels, as well as a big pair of wayfarer sunglasses. Tiffany is Trump’s daughter from his second marriage, with Marla Marples. He and Melania’s son, Barron, didn’t attend the service with them.

President Trump stopped outside the church to make a few remarks on Mexican migration and his proposed border wall, according to the outlet.

“Mexico has got to help us at the border. If they’re not going to help us at the border, it’s a very sad thing between two countries,” he said. “A lot of people are coming in because they want to take advantage of DACA and we’re going to have to really see. They had a great chance. We’ll have to take a look.”

“They flow right through Mexico, they send them into the United States,” he went on. “It can’t happen that way anymore. Thank you!” He then went into the Easter ceremony.

