Meteorologist Leaving TV After 12 Years

WHIO chief meteorologist McCall Vrydaghs has left local TV after 12 years. Vrydaghs, who joined the Dayton, Ohio CBS affiliate in 2012, had her final broadcast on WHIO-TV on Friday, May 26. She announced her departure earlier that day, sharing that she accepted a role as director of corporate communications for Keep America Beautiful.

"I have bitter-sweet news to share with you all. Today is my last day at WHIO as I've accepted an amazing opportunity to go work with Keep America Beautiful as their new Director of Corporate Communications," Vrydaghs wrote. "It has been a privilege to work for WHIO and I'm truly going to miss everyone that has supported me throughout the years. But, it's because of that support that I was put in a position to make this move."

Vrydaghs earned her Bachelor's Degree in Meteorology from SUNY Oswego, New York in 2005 and went on to work as a meteorologist for CNN Headline News Radio in Newburgh, New York, according to her profile on Dayton Daily News. After starting her career in radio, she moved to TV in 2011 as the weekend meteorologist for Verizon FiOS1 News. She joined the Storm Center 7 team at WHIO-TV in Dayton in September 2005 as the Midday Meteorologist. During her career, Vrydaghs tracked a historic tornado outbreak, provided crisis communication during and after the disaster, and achieved state and regional recognition, per WHIOTV.

"Working for WHIO has been a dream come true, but I am ready for the next chapter of my life. I cannot thank our viewers enough for all the support they've given me throughout the years," Vrydaghs said. "Weather, climate, and environmental restoration have always been a passion of mine. I cannot wait to work with communities across the country to help ensure they can live in a cleaner, greener, and more sustainable environment."

Vrydaghs is now the director of corporate communications for Keep America Beautiful, a nonprofit that provides the expertise, programs and resources to help people End Littering, Improve Recycling, Beautify America's public spaces, and Restore & Support resilient communities. Reacting to her departure from local TV and her new role, one person commented on one of Vrydaghs' recent Instagram posts, "congrats on this new chapter!"