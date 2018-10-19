When Is the Cutoff for the $1 Billion Mega Millions Ticket Sales

Time is running out to buy a ticket for the Mega Millions Friday jackpot, which is worth an estimated $1 billion. The drawing is scheduled for 11 p.m. ET, and the cut-off for buying tickets varies from state-to-state.

The jackpot drawing is played in every state except for Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada, Utah, Alabama and Mississippi. You can also get tickets in the U.S. Virgin Islands and the District of Columbia.

Winners can chose to take the $565 million lump-sum or have the full amount paid out over time. It would be paid out over 29 years, with each payment going up 5 percent from the previous payment.

Below is the full list of last times to buy tickets in each state where Mega Millions is played.

Arizona – 6:59 p.m. Arizona time

Arkansas – sales stop 15 minutes before the drawing

California – 7:45 p.m. PT

Colorado – sales are suspended at 7:30 p.m. local time through 7:33 p.m. local time for a draw break

Connecticut – 10:45 p.m. ET

Delaware – 9:45 p.m. ET

Florida – 10 p.m. ET

Georgia – call your retailer, exact closing time is unclear

Idaho – call your retailer, exact closing time is unclear

Illinois – call your retailer, exact closing time is unclear, however, Illinois cut off Powerball sales an hour before the drawing in stores and three hours online.

Indiana – 10:44 p.m. ET

Iowa – 8:59 p.m. CT

Kansas – 8:50 p.m. CT

Kentucky – call your retailer, exact closing time is unclear

Louisiana – 9 p.m. CT

Maine – 9:50 p.m. ET

Maryland – 15 minutes before the drawing

Massachusetts – 10:45 p.m. ET

Michigan – 10:45 p.m. CT

Minnesota – 9 p.m. CT

Missouri – sales stop between 8:59 p.m. CT and 10 p.m. on drawing days

Montana – 8 p.m. MT

Nebraska – call your retailer, exact closing time is unclear

New Hampshire – 9:50 p.m. ET

New Jersey – 10:45 p.m. ET

New Mexico – 8:45 p.m. MT

New York – 10:45 p.m. ET

North Carolina – 10:45 p.m. ET

North Dakota – 8:58 p.m. CT

Ohio – 10:45 p.m. ET

Oklahoma – 8:59 p.m. CT

Oregon – sales stop from 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. PT

Pennsylvania – 9:59 p.m. ET

Rhode Island – 9:50 p.m. ET

South Carolina – 10 p.m. ET

South Dakota – 9 p.m. CT/8 p.m. MT

Tennessee – 9:45 p.m. CT/10:45 p.m. ET

Texas – sales stop at 9:45 p.m. to 10:15 p.m. CT

Vermont – 9:50 p.m. ET

Virginia – 10:45 p.m. ET

Washington – stales stop between 7:45 p.m. and 8:01 p.m. PT

West Virginia – call your retailer, exact closing time is unclear

Wisconsin – 9 p.m. CT

Wyoming – 8 p.m. MT

U.S. Virgin Islands – call your retailer, exact closing time is unclear

Washington, D.C. – 10:45 p.m. ET

If no one wins the jackpot Friday, the next jackpot drawing is on Tuesday. It would grow to an estimated $1.6 billion, making it the largest lottery prize in U.S. history.

Photo credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images