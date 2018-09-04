What Your Favorite Girl Scout Cookie Says About You!

Your favorite cookie has a lot to say about you, it could even predict your future! Not really, but Girl Scout cookies seem to cure all, so we would not be surprised.

Savannah Smiles

“Bless her heart” is the worst thing that you would say to or about someone, your southern charm is not a personality trait, it’s a way of life. Coordinated separates and mongrammed, well anything is your style. You treat yourself to a Savannah cookie every weekend, sometimes with a glass of sweet tea, or two.

Cranberry Citrus Crisps

At holidays you are looking for the cranberry sauce and jello, extra helpings of both, please! Yellow, peach and pink are your signature colors and when Lily Pulitzer for Target arrived, you had it covered with three computers ready on checkout to snag every paisley and floral creation. Your cubicle is always perfectly organized and once it’s fresh flower season, blooms are always sitting pretty at your desk.

Rah-Rah-Raisins

Growing up, you actually looked forward to weekday breakfast because it meant you would be enjoying a crisp bowl of Total Cereal. No Lucky Charms for you! Picking out the raisins and leaving the healthy wheat crisps, obviously. Nowadays, you still pick out the raisins and eat those first, just as you gravitate to the Rah-Rah cookies loaded with your favorite dried fruit.

Thin Mints

Dressed to the nines, is your official wardrobe. You can never own too much black and your signature pop-of-color lip. You keep a running happy hour date with the girls, brunch with book club and if you don’t have your morning coffee by 8am, the day is not looking good. Thin Mints have been your tried and true choice since you were a young girl and no matter how many calories, sugar or fat—what are those things, anyhow—you will always go for your loyal dessert.

Thanks-A-Lot

The thoughtful, quintessential hostess and friend. You remember every birthday, anniversary and life moment—without the help of Facebook. Teach us your ways. On top of being a supermom, friend and wife, you also volunteer, #girlboss and DIY here and there. The Thanks-A-Lot cookie encompasses how Girl Scouts learn business basics and how to do the right thing—just like you.

Trios

If there is a gluten-free dessert on the market, you have tried it—pinned the recipe and tried every all-natural sweetener to make it taste better. Trios are your calling card of gluten-free desserts. You have even bought them from three different co-workers’ kids to properly stock up you cabinets—sans judgement.

Lemonades

You had to break-up with Downton Abbey—and Trefoils—after Mary’s beloved Matthew passed away and luckily, that is when you discovered Veep and Lemonades. Both are tangy and just a little sassy. Sweet and sour never made you laugh so hard or enjoy a cookie so much.

Do-Si-Dos

Fancy over-the-top affairs? Not your thing. You are most comfortable in your favorite workout gear and cross trainers. You for the Do-Si-Do sweet treat because it packs a peanut butter protein punch and oatmeal crisp cookie on the outside. It’s basically workout fuel. You just did Soul Cycle, so go for the second cookie!

Tagalongs

Putting the name aside, you are no tag-along in any sense of the phrase. You have complex layers and enjoy keeping busy. Yoga on Mondays, book club on Tuesdays, Fishing lessons on Wednesday—always delving into the many layers of you. Just like your favorite cookie! Layers of peanut butter, cookie crunch and chocolate.

Caramel deLights

Don’t take this the wrong way, however, you need a serious organization intervention. Whether it’s your closet, living room, or that junk drawer that contains everything from receipts from 2007 to menus of carryout places that no longer exist. You like to throw everything in but the kitchen sink. And that is why you cannot get enough of the ‘caramel delight’; it is a graham cracker with chocolate, coconut, caramel, vanilla—any other ingredient that could fit on there, you would be in support of.

Trefoils

How did you survive without Downton Abbey before this? That show is your jam and you typically pair your shortbread with a cup of tea in a perfectly mismatched vintage (inspired) cup from Anthropologie. Dame Maggie Smith is your spirit animal and that is rad, her banter with Shirley MacLaine is what your bestie dreams are made of.