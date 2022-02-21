What Fast-Food Restaurants Are Open on Presidents Day?

Presidents Day 2022 is here, and while the country honors those who have served in the Oval Office, both past and present, the national holiday will undoubtedly result in a few business hour confusions. Given that Presidents Day is a national holiday, and despite it falling on Monday, Feb. 21, many businesses will either be closing or adjusting their hours accordingly, meaning it’s important to know which fast-food restaurants are open and closed before you hit the drive-thru.

For those wanting to start their morning with a caffeine boost, they thankfully shouldn’t have any trouble placing an order at Starbucks. The beloved coffee chain’s hours of operation are not affected by Presidents Day, and Starbucks locations nationwide are set to remain open on Monday, Feb. 21. Similarly, McDonald’s, which has become known for its breakfast menu and McCafe lineup of beverages and pastries, will also remain open with normal hours on Presidents Day.

For those looking for a heartier mid-day and dinner meal, they can rest easy knowing that nearly all of the big fast-food restaurant chains have no plans to close in recognition of the national holiday. That means that if you are craving a Whopper or one of the many new additions to the Burger King menu, you can head to your local restaurant and place your order without any issue. Fast-food fans looking to cash in on their Taco Lover’s Pass, Taco Bell’s recently-introduced taco subscription service, will also be able to order without issue, as the beloved Mexican-style fast-food chain is set to operate on normal business hours on Presidents Day.

After hitting up any or all of these staple fast-food restaurants for your meal, you may want to top it off with a bit of dessert. Thankfully, Presidents Day 2022 isn’t putting an end to the delicious concoctions that hail from Dairy Queen. The beloved ice cream chain is set to operate on slightly adjusted hours on Monday. Fansided reports that most Dairy Queen locations will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

It is important to note that hours of operation can vary from one location to the next, especially on national holidays. That means that you will likely want to contact your local fast-food restaurants just to make sure they are open. However, it seems that in most cases, Presidents Day 2022 isn’t having any drastic impacts on normal day-to-day operations at beloved locals like Taco Bell, Burger King, Dairy Queen, and others.