‘Werewolf’ Shot and Killed After Attacking Livestock in Montana

A creature shot and killed by a rancher in Montana this month is being referred to as a “werewolf,” as authorities and scientists struggle to identify it.

The massive canine was shot on May 16 after a Denton, Montana local said that it was terrorizing his livestock. He referred to it as a wolf, but according to a report by the New York Post, when authorities arrived they agreed that it was something more.

The creature had long gray fur, enormous claws and an abnormally large head. Officials from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks confirmed that its ears were too big while its legs were too short to match the description of any common local animals.

“We will have no idea what this is until we get a DNA report back,” said the organization’s Bruce Auchly. He spoke to The Great Falls Tribune about the bizarre case.

The “werewolf” had several unusual features that made experts hesitant to identify it. They reportedly felt that its sharp teeth and front paws were too short to be a wolf, while its floppy ears and thick coat of fur were also baffling. Even many laymen who have seen the photos circulating on Twitter can tell that it is no common wolf.

Of course, the discovery sparked a number of conspiracy theories. On Twitter, the creature quickly became the focus of paranormal enthusiasts. It was referred to as a werewolf, a dire wolf, a dogman, a Franken-dog and even “Big Foot’s baby.”

“We hope they used a silver bullet. We’d hate to be there when it woke up!” wrote one paranormal-focused Twitter account.

“The Montana ‘Werewolf’ is interesting,” wrote another. “At 1st I thought it was a bear, then I saw it’s paw in another photo, clearly Canidae. If I didn’t know any better, and I do because it’s a genetic incompatibility, I’d suggest a Hybrid between the two. In all likelihood it is a Wolfdog.”

“Pretty sure they shot a werewolf or Big Foot’s baby in Montana,” joked another.

Some users dug deeper into mythology for an answer, one one person posting the Native American legends of the “shunka warakin.” The mythological monster was a cross between a wolf and a hyena, and was known for picking off livestock.

Of course, there were skeptics chiming in on the conversation as well, many of whom were concerned that an innocent dog was killed due to all of the paranormal panic.

“This makes me very sad,” wrote one person. “Yay! We found something we’ve never seen before. Let’s immediately make it extinct.”