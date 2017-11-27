Wendy’s Threw Some Major Shade on Twitter This Year

This being the year 2017, plenty of restaurants have Twitter accounts, but perhaps none are quite as shady as Wendy’s. The incredibly sassy account never fails to make its followers laugh, usually by roastings its fast-food competitors like Burger King and McDonald’s. Below is a sampling of the best shade thrown by Wendy’s in 2017.

1. McDonald’s Black Friday mishap

Videos by PopCulture.com

After McDonald’s mistakenly tweeted without the actual copy and link for the tweet, Wendy’s responded with a dig aimed at McDonald’s ice cream machines.

When the tweets are as broken as the ice cream machine. https://t.co/esdndK1iFm — Wendy’s (@Wendys) November 24, 2017

2. In fact, Wendy’s seems to enjoy roasting McDonald’s as much as possible.

A McRefund — Wendy’s (@Wendys) October 2, 2017

.@McDonalds So you’ll still use frozen beef in MOST of your burgers in ALL of your restaurants? Asking for a friend. — Wendy’s (@Wendys) March 30, 2017

3. Burger King has also received its fair share of shade as well.

Learn from your mistake — Wendy’s (@Wendys) June 16, 2017

what’d they win? A participation trophy? — Wendy’s (@Wendys) January 4, 2017

4. As has KFC.

Out of there and over here — Wendy’s (@Wendys) January 5, 2017

5. The account also has no trouble roasting its own followers.

You won that bet — Wendy’s (@Wendys) January 3, 2017

Get one of your 51 followers to roast you. — Wendy’s (@Wendys) January 3, 2017

then how come you had time to write this tweet? — Wendy’s (@Wendys) January 4, 2017

Well played, Wendy’s.

Photo Credit: Twitter / @Wendys