Wendy's Reveals 1¢ Bacon Cheeseburger Deal

Wendy's is known for its fresh, never frozen beef, and this month, fast food lovers have the chance to score one of the chain's most delicious burgers for just a penny. To celebrate National Cheeseburger Day on Sept. 18, Wendy's is offering a 1-cent Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger with any purchase on the Wendy's app.

The deal, first reported by Chew Boom, runs from Monday, Sept. 18 through Friday, Sept. 22. To score the deal, customers simply need to visit the "Offers" section in the app Rewards Store or on the website and apply the deal to their mobile or web order. The offer can also be used in-restaurant by adding it to the digital rewards card before scanning at the counter or drive-thru.

A staple on the Wendy's menu, the Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger is packed with flavor. The item features a fresh beef patty that is topped with applewood smoked bacon, American cheese, crisp lettuce, tomato, and Heinz mayo. The Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger has helped cement Wendy's place as "the #1 seller of Bacon Cheeseburgers," the chain noting on its website, "we know bacon makes everything better. So we do bacon better than everyone."

The 1-cent Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger deal is just one of several deals Wendy's is offering guests throughout September. From now through Sept. 17, customers can grab a free any size Hot & Crispy Fry with any purchase under the ongoing "Football Fry-Lights" deal. The chain is also offering a free soft drink with any purchase from September 25 through Oct.1 and $2 off any premium combo – he new Loaded Nacho Cheeseburger, Ghost Pepper Ranch Chicken Sandwich, Asiago Ranch Chicken Club Combo, and more. Throughout September, guests can also score $2 off any Breakfast Combo, including the brand's new English Muffin Sandwiches, Croissant and Biscuit combos. Wendy's is also offering $3 off any order of $15+. The current Wendy's offers can be redeemed by visiting the "Offers" section in the app Rewards Store or on the website.

The offers are rolling out as the Wendy's menu grows just in time for fall. Earlier this month, the beloved fast food restaurant chain added the new Pumpkin Spice Frosty and Pumpkin Spice Frosty Cream Cold Brew. The two treats feature hints of pumpkin and a blend of warm spices, including cinnamon and nutmeg. The two new fall treats officially debuted on Wendy's menus nationwide on Tuesday and will be available for a limited time this fall season.