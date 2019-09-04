Wendy’s Releases Spicy Bacon Jalapeño Chicken Sandwich Amid Nationwide Popeyes Sell Out

The fast food chicken sandwich wars are heating up. As Popeyes continues to sell out of its famed Chicken Sandwich, Wendy’s is getting in on the fun with the debut of its brand new Bacon Jalapeño Chicken Sandwich, which debuted on menus this month.

Cushioned between a lightly toasted plain bun, the sandwich boasts pickled jalapeños, Applewood smoked bacon, melty cheese, fried onions, cheese sauce, and jalapeño sauce, “making it crispy, crunchy, spicy, and just all-around delicious,” according to Delish.

Unfortunately, those hoping to sink their teeth into the new dish will have a difficult time doing so, as they will have to travel north of the border to Canada. Currently, the Bacon Jalapeño Chicken Sandwich is only available for a limited time, and there is no word on whether or not it will debut on menus in the United States.

The new addition comes as the fast food wars entered an entirely new battle: the battle over the chicken sandwich. Last month, Popeyes debuted a new chicken sandwich that became so popular that it not only generated plenty of buzz online, but also sold out almost as soon as it hit the menu.

“We have seen an extraordinary demand for the new Popeyes Chicken Sandwich following our nationwide launch on August 12,” a spokesperson for the fast food chain told The Blast. “It has been amazing to see our guests share their love for our brand and for the new Chicken Sandwich on social media and beyond, and we are truly humbled and grateful for their support.”

“The demand for the new Chicken Sandwich in the first few weeks following launch far exceeded our very optimistic expectations. In fact, Popeyes aggressively forecasted demand through the end of September and has already sold through that inventory,” it continued. “As a result, Popeyes restaurants across the country are expected to sell out of the Chicken Sandwich by the end of this week. We, along with our suppliers, are working tirelessly to bring the new sandwich back to guests as soon as possible.”

But before you go full-on hangry like a group of customers at a Houston, Texas Popeyes, there are plenty of other fast food chicken items to satiate your cravings. In August, after years of pleading from fans, Wendy’s finally returned the beloved Spicy Chicken Nuggets to the menu thanks to a little help from Chance the Rapper. The nuggets are still on menus at this time.