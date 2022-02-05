McDonald’s Item Gone From US Menus, and Fans Can’t Get Over It

McDonald’s customers in the U.S. still can’t believe that the Snack Wrap is officially gone from the menu — especially after learning that they are still available in other countries. McDonald’s quietly pulled the fan-favorite from its offerings over a year ago now, though the pandemic may have kept some people from even realizing they were gone. Read on for some of the funniest reactions to this heartbreak.

For those unfamiliar, a Snack Wrap from McDonald’s was just a small tortilla wrap containing breaded or grilled chicken along with cheese, lettuce, ranch dressing and sometimes a few other ingredients. They were known to come and go from the menu and were sometimes not available at certain hours, but fans still relied on them for a quick bite on the go. Back in September, a McDonald’s rep told The Takeout that Snack Wraps’ erratic availability was a sign of their gradual departure from the menu. They said: “Snack Wraps were removed from our national menus in the U.S. several years ago, at which point local markets and restaurants could decide to offer them locally based on customer preferences. Last June, Snack Wraps were phased out as a local offering.”

“At this time, there are no plans to bring Snack Wraps back to nationwide menus in the U.S. or Canada,” the rep concluded. Fans have mourned for their snack wraps, but many are singing a different tune now that they’ve heard they are still available in some overseas markets. Here is a look at how the revelation impacted some Twitter users when they found out.

Begging

https://twitter.com/alrmz92/status/1474233815723876354?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Knowing that McDonald’s is active on social media, users were not shy about asking the company directly to bring snack wraps back.

Taking a Trip

https://twitter.com/MissBaautista/status/1472621437953265667?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Some users immediately posted that they were taking a trip to whichever location was offering snack wraps, no matter how far.

Santa

https://twitter.com/shuyguy_/status/1474050411812331526?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

https://twitter.com/thisfashiongirl/status/1474779298221506563?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

In the spirit of the holiday season, commenters appealed to Father Christmas or Santa Claus to intervene on behalf of snack wrap fans.

Proper Goodbye

https://twitter.com/ChrisNickels45/status/1474638005184962563?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

People who ate snack wraps regularly remarked on how abruptly they seemed to disappear, leaving an unexpected void in their lives.

Healing the Nation

https://twitter.com/StarvinnMarvinn/status/1474154871737798659?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

https://twitter.com/bnturner95/status/1474202536143900672?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Some went so far as to say that the political, social and cultural divisions within the U.S. could be soothed by the return of the snack wrap.

Other Wraps

https://twitter.com/vnchngestoesta/status/1472575364455190533?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

In Canada and other countries, McDonald’s sells an array of wraps now that are larger than snack wraps. Fans assured their American counterparts that these aren’t the same thing, and said that they aren’t missing much.

Expensive

https://twitter.com/Baebagel18/status/1472687586397368330?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Finally, some users noted that the changes to the McDonald’s menu have mainly impacted the affordable, easy options from the menu, leaving only expensive meals in their wake. They wished items like the snack wrap would take higher priority.