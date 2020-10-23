McDonald's Stirs Outrage With Fans After McRib Tweet Tease

The McDonald's Twitter account made a playful joke about the McRib, opening a can of worms. The fan-favorite menu item has not made a major return yet, so fans were disappointed to see the Golden Arches bring up the sandwich without announcing it is coming back. It was last brought back nationwide in October 2019 and now only occasionally pops up at isolated McDonald's. Fans have to use McRibLocator.com to find reports of McRib sightings.

"It’s always 'when is the McRib coming back' and never 'how are you doing person who runs the McDonald’s account,'" reads the tweet published on the McDonald's Twitter account. This inspired some banter between other corporate entities trying to get in on the joke. "I’ve never felt more seen. Like, I don’t know when House of the Dragon is premiering," HBO's social media team wrote. "Unrelated: When is the McRib coming back?" This prompted McDonald's to respond with a meme reading, "I know nothing, HBO" in place of "You know nothing, Jon Snow."

The McRib made nationwide comebacks in October 2018 and October 2019, but McDonald's has not said anything about it coming back in October 2020. The sandwich, first introduced in 1981, rarely ever comes back on a nation-wide basis, which makes it a coveted rarity for McDonald's fans. Of course, that is all part of McDonald's plan. Just like Starbucks and Dunkin' use the limited-time factor for Pumpkin Spice flavors to bump sales in the fall, McDonald's keeps the McRib a coveted item so fans rush out whenever it becomes available.