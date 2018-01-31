Wendy’s Burns McDonald’s ‘Flash Frozen’ Beef

Wendy’s is launching a full-on assault against fast food competitor McDonald’s, taking aim at the Golden Arches’ flash frozen beef.

On Jan. 29, the fast food franchise posted a tweet that read “Honestly…we think never frozen > flash frozen,” accompanied by a 15 second clip calling out rival McDonald’s for using flash frozen beef.

Fans of Wendy’s couldn’t help but comment on the shade.

This is super shady 😂🤷🏻‍♀️ — fat ass kelly price (@SquidneyAnne) January 30, 2018

Idk which I like better, Your food or your tweets 😂🙌🏽🔥 — Rawr🐯 (@Brinibaby13) January 30, 2018

10/10 will be going to Wendy’s after school due to the shade that just shook me 👏👏 — Blaze (@Blazekitty81) January 30, 2018

This isn’t the first time that the fast food chain has taken aim at McDonald’s, having spent the better half of the past year taking shots at the chain with their characteristic sass. On Jan. 24, National Compliment Day, Wendy’s served up beef by sarcastically complimenting that their competitor is “absolutely amazing at freezing beef.”

While it’s true McDonald’s is known for using frozen beef patties, a recent report indicated that they are exploring the “fresh, never-frozen beef patties” option that Wendy’s is famous for.

It’s been reported that the Golden Arches franchise is testing out “fresh, never-frozen beef patties” in several restaurant’s around Tulsa, Oklahoma. No word on when, or if, they’ll branch out in to other regional markets.

The Golden Arches have also introduced a brand new Dollar Menu, which is available everywhere now.

The new dollar menu features three tiers of economical pricing options, with items available for $1, $2, and $3, as reported by Time.

In the $1 tier, customers can grab a Sausage Burrito, a McChicken, a Cheeseburger and any size soft drink.

The $2 tier offers a Sausage McGriddle, a 2-Piece Buttermilk Crispy Tenders, a Bacon McDouble and any small McCafe beverage.

Finally, the $3 tier features a Sausage McMuffin with Egg, a Classic Chicken Sandwich, a Triple Cheeseburger and Happy Meal.