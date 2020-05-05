Wendy's Beef Shortage Sends Social Media Down a Deep, Dark Rabbit Hole
Wendy's may be used to starting beef with its fast food competitors, but recently it has found itself having a little beef with its customers thanks to the lack of beef on the menu. Amid growing concerns of food shortages, especially meat shortages, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the beloved fast food chain known for its fresh, never frozen beef has removed burgers from menus at some locations across the United States.
"As you've likely heard, beef suppliers across North America are currently facing production challenges. Because of this, some of our menu items may be in short supply from time to time at some restaurants in this current environment," Wendy's said in a statement to WYMT. "We expect this to be temporary, and we're working diligently to minimize the impact to our customers and restaurants."
While the lack of beef isn’t affecting all Wendy's locations, it is taking a toll on both California and Kentucky. At some California locations, the Wendy's app showed that only chicken items were available for takeout or delivery orders. The shortened menu, unsurprisingly, is throwing many customers for a loop and sparking a vibrant response. Keep scrolling to see how social media is reacting to the beefless menus.
@Wendys one of your employees said they couldn’t serve a baconator because of the beef shortage. Would y’all care to comment on this problem I had no idea about— Shane Fadeley (@ShaneFadeley) May 5, 2020
So @Wendys told me I couldn’t order a double burger, because of a beef shortage. So the dude recommended I ordered two single burgers instead.
Now I’m not the greatest at maths. But. pic.twitter.com/KUKz1KrAGE— 𝕮𝖍𝖆𝖘𝖊 (@Chaskey66) May 4, 2020
@Wendys Is there a beef shortage for Wendy's? Just had to change an entire online order in the drive thru...no beef available!— Jessica M Brown (@m_jessbrown77) May 4, 2020
@Wendys is this the part where I say...”Where’s the beef?”#toosoon pic.twitter.com/cQwUz7uPTR— Amber Olivas (@amberlyno) May 4, 2020
How do you run out of hamburger meat @wendys?— Adam (@unique2routine) May 4, 2020
So I just pulled up to a Wendy’s for a Jr bacon Cheeseburger for my drive home, and there are signs saying that due to the shortage of meat, they are not serving hamburgers. So I have to ask, @Wendys Where’s the beef??— HarshReality ⚜️ (@CougsnSaints) May 5, 2020
@Wendys I tried to get a baconator today, but they said they were out of burgers because there's a beef shortage. So I gotta ask... Where's the beef?— Jenny Tokumei (@luccaskunk) May 5, 2020
Someone just said that @wendys is taking beef off the menu because of the meat shortage and that’s got me SAD— Blaiden Kirk (@blaiden) May 5, 2020
@Wendys shortage of beef ? Is it true ? #sayitisntso— Michael J. Finn (@_MCVD_) May 5, 2020
Who’s got the beef? Apparently not Wendys in Kent as they are going through a “beef shortage”— it’s Brandon again (@BrandonCollin27) May 4, 2020
Hit up @Wendys because that’s what 11 wanted for his birthday dinner. But the sign says no burgers due to a shortage.
where’s the beef? pic.twitter.com/zd0h4NQprC— Chris the curiously capricious (@FlBuckeyeChris) April 28, 2020
Meat shortage is getting serious
My local @Wendys ran out of Beef and only sells Chicken sandwiches— AJ (@TampaBayAJ) April 30, 2020
alright this corona thing gotta stop, how wendys gonna run out of hamburger?!— Honey (not right nao) (@Oeenis) April 30, 2020
@Wendys taking burgers off the menu because it’s a shortage of beef 😯— ThanosWife🦹🏽♀️ (@heynosy1) May 5, 2020