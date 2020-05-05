Wendy's Beef Shortage Sends Social Media Down a Deep, Dark Rabbit Hole

Wendy's may be used to starting beef with its fast food competitors, but recently it has found itself having a little beef with its customers thanks to the lack of beef on the menu. Amid growing concerns of food shortages, especially meat shortages, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the beloved fast food chain known for its fresh, never frozen beef has removed burgers from menus at some locations across the United States.

"As you've likely heard, beef suppliers across North America are currently facing production challenges. Because of this, some of our menu items may be in short supply from time to time at some restaurants in this current environment," Wendy's said in a statement to WYMT. "We expect this to be temporary, and we're working diligently to minimize the impact to our customers and restaurants."

While the lack of beef isn’t affecting all Wendy's locations, it is taking a toll on both California and Kentucky. At some California locations, the Wendy's app showed that only chicken items were available for takeout or delivery orders. The shortened menu, unsurprisingly, is throwing many customers for a loop and sparking a vibrant response. Keep scrolling to see how social media is reacting to the beefless menus.