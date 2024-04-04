Bigfoot Sighting's 'Weird Smell' Leads to Claims of Photo Proof

A man out of Washington State feels he captured a bigfoot on camera after being alerted by "strange noises" and "a weird smell" in the woods. According to The Daily Star, J.J. Enrique Timblin posted two photos to the Pacific Northwest Bigfoot Photos, Videos & Sightings page on Facebook that showed what he's claiming to be the forest ape of legend.

"We were camping up there and taking pictures of big trees and ourselves next to big trees and this was in one of the pics next to one of the trees," he wrote in the description for the post. "I did notice strange noises that day and a weird smell – we even left the area and went to another due to the weird vibe. A week later while in my apartment in Seattle, I zoomed up on a picture of a big tree (second picture is me with that same tree, from a different angle) wondering what that dark area was and this is what that dark looked like. Maybe a bigfoot sighting on accident? Who knows."

The photos stem from 2015 but were only posted recently, following the trail of other recent yeti and bigfoot stories out of Siberia and the United States. The evidence across the board is thin, but that's the norm for sightings of bigfoot. They'll tell you that's because the creature has special portals to travel around between our reality, but others will just say it's all fake.

Whatever you believe, the smell sticks out here and indicates that if it is a sasquatch, the smell and the proximity to the tree lend to it being a majestic forest bowel movement. Still, many thought there was something in the photo but not anything supernatural.

"Looks like a small Black Bear when I zoomed in on it. Start with most likely creatures and work down to least likely. Obviously not deer, elk, etc. No need to jump to far out conclusions," one user wrote. At this point, is bigfoot really a far out conclusion? People have claimed to have seen more cryptids in recent years than most real animals, so it really should be expected by this point.

Still, some folks should think about the story they are going to share about their sighting if they run into one. Instead of focusing on the smell or attempting to determine if you are succeeding in making contact with the legendary beast. Or you could at least make the fake a bit more exciting.