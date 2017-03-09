We’re Obsessed With These Kids Acting out ‘Fixer Upper’

A video posted by Joanna Stevens Gaines (@joannagaines) on Oct 11, 2016 at 5:28pm PDT

Just when we thought we couldn’t love Chip and Joanna Gaines from ‘Fixer Upper‘ any more, these adorable kids go and act out the show.

The video, which Joanna shared on her Instagram, is worthy enough to watch on repeat again and again. Photographers Gina Lee and Becky Hales created the video featuring their picture-perfect kids. Lee added in her own Instagram caption that her husband shot the video.

If you don’t already follow Joanna on Instagram, you’re missing out. We think she’s one of the most trendy, balanced, Insta-follow-worthy women on our feeds.

In her caption, Joanna wrote, “Well, this is just the cutest thing we’ve ever seen!”

We have to agree!

