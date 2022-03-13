Joanna Gaines Shares Video of Son Crew’s Adorable Nighttime Routine

Joanna Gaines reveals her 3-year-old son Crew has the most adorable habit of saying good night to the family’s plants before going to bed every night. The Magnolia Network co-owner shared a video showcasing her son’s cute nighttime ritual on Instagram earlier this week.

“Before the sun sets, he tells his little plants good night and to not let the (bed) bugs bite!” she captioned the post. Several of the mom’s fans admired her son’s sweet nature in the comments section under the video. “This is the sweetest, cutest thing ever!!!! He’s so gentle with his little plants,” one person wrote.

“Soooo precious! We need more love like this in the world right now,” another Instagram user said, adding a heart emoji.

The home renovation expert shares four other children with her husband and business partner Chip: Drake, 17, Ella, 15, Duke, 13, and Emmie Kay, 12. The Fixer Upper host previously opened about how she manages it all –– juggling her busy career as the co-owner and co-founder of her new network, being an author, wife, and mom to a full household, in 2020 telling People how grateful she was to have her lifestyle. “I feel younger than ever because I now see the world like Crew sees it,” she said at the time. “I’m very thankful.”

“When your kids get older, you start adjusting the way you parent,” Joanna continued. “But when you have a toddler, it’s so different. You almost have to see the world in the way that they do.”

She added: “When Crew is in the car with me, it’s always, ‘I see a sun, I see a tractor, I see a boat.’ He’s finding the simplest things, and in his mind it’s an amazing discovery, but to us it’s just stuff. When you look at things through the eyes of your children, it brings you back to that place of awe and wonder.”