Watch: This Yogi Mom Is a ‘Living Jungle Gym’ for Her Yoga Newbie Kids

One look at Charity Grace LeBlanc's Instagram profile will tell you that she's a veteran yogi. While we seriously admire her work, what we love even more is the fact that her kids love yoga as much as she does.

"I love to be fit and working out, and it's so much fun for to share that with my kids," the 28-year-old mom told PEOPLE. "For them, it's like playtime, so they're having a blast."

LeBlanc using yoga to get her kids interested in fitness is pure genius — after all, many parents struggle with getting their kids to exercise at all. Her son, 5-year-old Oakley, and daughter, 2-year-old Felicity, will grow up watching their mom do something she loves.

"My son is learning to trust me and my daughter is developing great motor skills and muscle control for her age," she told BuzzFeed. "They're learning how to be strong and healthy while having fun."

"They have so much fun, I think they think I'm a living jungle gym," she said.

Check out some of the seriously impressive poses this family can hold!