Watch: This Yogi Mom Is a ‘Living Jungle Gym’ for Her Yoga Newbie Kids
One look at Charity Grace LeBlanc's Instagram profile will tell you that she's a veteran yogi. While we seriously admire her work, what we love even more is the fact that her kids love yoga as much as she does.
"I love to be fit and working out, and it's so much fun for to share that with my kids," the 28-year-old mom told PEOPLE. "For them, it's like playtime, so they're having a blast."
LeBlanc using yoga to get her kids interested in fitness is pure genius — after all, many parents struggle with getting their kids to exercise at all. Her son, 5-year-old Oakley, and daughter, 2-year-old Felicity, will grow up watching their mom do something she loves.
"My son is learning to trust me and my daughter is developing great motor skills and muscle control for her age," she told BuzzFeed. "They're learning how to be strong and healthy while having fun."
"They have so much fun, I think they think I'm a living jungle gym," she said.
Check out some of the seriously impressive poses this family can hold!
prevnext
prevnext
prevnext
prevnext
prevnext
Related:
Fitness Model Alexa Jean Brown Gets Candid About Her Post-Baby Body
Goat Yoga Is So Popular It Has a 900-Person Waiting List
This Mom Trying Not to Wake Her Sleeping Baby Is Literally All of Us
Fitness Blogger Shares the Honest Reality Behind Her Toned Fitness Photos