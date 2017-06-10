Watch Tearful Moment Teen Gets A Gift From His Late Father

After his father unexpectedly died of a heart attack a few months ago, a Michigan teenager got the surprise of a lifetime when it was revealed that his dad had purchased him a gift before passing. And, it was all caught on camera.

Johnny Crow turned 16 this week, but sadly his father couldn’t be here to see it.

Unbeknown to the family though, Johnny’s dad had bought him a new guitar for his birthday and left it with the store where Johnny took guitar lessons.

Johnny’s sister Chandler explained, “About a month ago I dropped Johnny off at his guitar lesson, and one of the amazing instructors told me there was something I should see. When she showed me I just dropped to my knees, I just couldn’t believe it.”

On his actual birthday, Chandler drove Johnny to the music store for a surprise unveiling, but she blindfolded him so that he wouldn’t figure out where they were going.

Once they got to the store she filmed as Johnny read aloud the birthday card given to him from his family. Including his late father.

Then, as first described on BroBible,Johnny watched as the clerks pulled out the guitar and presented it to him.

As the case opened, Johnny was understandably overcome with emotion and begin to cry.

It’s an incredibly moving video and resonated so much with social media users that it’s been seen millions of times.

In another post, Chandler honored her late father for his gift to Johnny by saying, “Hey Dad, guess what? Over 3 MILLION people know how amazing of a father you are. We miss you so much.”

