Watch President Donald Trump Slam Impeachment Inquiry as ‘Witch Hunt Garbage’

When the Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi announced on Tuesday that President Donald Trump will be at the center of their pursuit of impeachment proceedings, there was never a doubt that Trump would quickly react to the news. While it wasn’t an official statement from the White House, Trump did send out a series of tweets after the press conference. He also addressed the subject in a video after referring to is “presidential harassment” in one of his tweets.

“Look, it’s just a continuation of the witch hunt. It’s the worst witch hunt in political history,” Trump stated. “We have the strongest economy we’ve ever had, we have the best unemployment numbers we’ve ever had… our country is doing phenomenally well… we have the strongest military on the Earth.”

“I just heard that she would like to impeach,” Trump said before alluding to a Rasmussen poll that supported him. “Our country is doing the best it’s ever done. [The Democrats] are going to lose the election, and they figured this is a thing to do.”

The decision by the House stems from a phone call between Trump and the Ukraine president in which Trump urged Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, for several issues.

Trump doesn’t believe there is anything incriminating from that call.

“She hasn’t even seen the phone call,” Trump said. “The phone call was perfect. A call that wasn’t perfect the words that weren’t perfect were Joe Biden with respect to his son. His son takes away millions of dollars from Ukraine and millions of dollars out of China and you don’t talk about that. It’s a disgrace.”

When Pelosi made the official announcement, she pointed to the fact that Trump “must be held accountable” because “no one is above the law.” She feels he betrayed numerous values of a president, including his oath to office.