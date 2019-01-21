Watch New England Patriots Quarterback Tom Brady Drop F-Bomb in Post-Game Interview

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady appeared to drop the F-bomb during a post-game interview after beating the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game Sunday.

Before Brady managed to get off the field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, a CBS reporter grabbed him to ask him how he felt about going to his third straight Super Bowl.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Unf–ing believable, bro,” the 41-year-old said.

Did Tom Brady drop an F bomb? pic.twitter.com/lSF3rqmnfx — @®TU®ø (@R2ro925) January 21, 2019

Brady’s excitement could be explained by the craziness of the final quarter of regulation. The first two quarters ended with the Patriots up 14-0, but the Chiefs’ offense exploded during the second half. The Chiefs scored 24 in the fourth quarter alone, while the Patriots added 14, bringing the game to 31-31 at the end of four quarters. During overtime, the Patriots won the coin toss, and marched down the field as quickly as possible to score a touchdown, ending the game immediately.

Super Bowl LIII will be Brady and head coach Bill Belichieck’s ninth Super Bowl together, extending their own record. Coincidentally, the run began at Super Bowl XXXVI, in which the Patriots beat the Rams. They will face the franchise again, 17 years later.

This is also Brady’s third consecutive Super Bowl and fourth appearance in the past five years. The Patriots’ most recent victory came at Super Bowl LI, when they beat the Atlanta Falcons in the first overtime Super Bowl game. Last year, the Patriots lost to the Philadelphia Eagles.

In total, the Patriots have won five Super Bowls, tying them with the 49ers and Cowboys with the second-most overall. The Steelers hold the record with six wins.

Brady finished the game Sunday with 30 completions for 348 yards, with one passing touchdown and two interceptions. However, it was Patriots running backs Sony Michel and Rex Burkhead who saved the day, scoring two rushing touchdowns each. Michel had 113 yards on 29 carries himself, while Burkhead had 41 yards on 12 rushes. James White had 23 yards on six rushes.

For the Chiefs, the loss continues the franchise’s 49-year Super Bowl drought. The team’s future still looks bright, with young quarterback Patrick Mahomes. He threw 16 completions for 295 yards and three touchdowns.

“We’ve been counted out a few times and showed back up with a lot of resolve,” Brady said, reports ESPN. “We have great character on this team. Our story’s still being written, and fortunately, we have an opportunity to write it.”

Super Bowl LIII will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 3. It airs on CBS.

Photo credit: Jamie Squire/Getty Images