Watch Meteorologist Melt Down Over Endless Winter

Winter 2018 has been tough, so you cannot blame Fox 17 meteorologist Garry Frank for having a meltdown on air after delivering more bad news on April 10. Considering how cold it was in West Michigan though, you cannot really call it a meltdown.

“You guys are dragging me down. Every time I get done with the seven-day [forecast], you guys are like, ‘Ughhh, goshh, ahhh,’” Frank told his co-workers. “What do you want me to do, lie to you? I’ll put 70 every day next time.”

One of the anchors then asked him, “Well, what are we supposed to do?”

“I want you guys to say ‘Wow! That’s great news it’s going to be 60 on Friday,’” Frank breathlessly said.

When he showed the wind speed and local temperatures, he rushed through them. “Here’s some wind, Here’s some temperature. 20s. Feels like 19 or feels like 70, I don’t know,” he said.

Then, he showed the three-day forecast, which also looked terrible, with rain, thunderstorms and temperatures at just above 60 degrees.

“Here’s a 60, not sure if that’s good enough for you guys,” Frank said. “Maybe I’ll disappoint you with the seven-day here in a few minutes.”

He then left the shot, without even passing it over to the traffic reporter.

“Is he done?” traffic reporter Robb Westaby asked. “That was terrifying. The Internet would put it this way, ‘That was terrifying.’”

Sensing it had a viral hit on its hands, Fox 17 put the meltdown on YouTube Thursday. Since then, it has racked up 1.5 million views.

Frank is also basking in the sunlight of his newfound national fame, even if there are no clear skies in Michigan. After the rant ended up on Jimmy Kimmel Live, he called it an “honor.”

ICYMI: My silly rant about the weather made it onto the Jimmy Kimmel Live show on Thursday night. It’s certainly an honor and I thank everyone for the nice comments and support I have received so far. We like to have fun on our show! pic.twitter.com/5JYbg3tEHc — Garry Frank (@GFrankTV) April 14, 2018

“ICYMI: My silly rant about the weather made it onto the Jimmy Kimmel Live show on Thursday night,” Frank tweeted. “It’s certainly an honor and I thank everyone for the nice comments and support I have received so far. We like to have fun on our show!”

Over 1 million views on that silly thing. So crazy. I guess it’s especially relatable this weekend with this ice and snow, eh? pic.twitter.com/Fd4kqLZ58s — Garry Frank (@GFrankTV) April 15, 2018

“Over 1 million views on that silly thing. So crazy,” he wrote on Sunday. “I guess it’s especially relatable this weekend with this ice and snow, eh?”

Photo credit: YouTube/ Fox 17