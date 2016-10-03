Watch: Man Who Lost 315 Lbs. Undergoes Massive Skin Removal Surgery Requiring 2,400 Stiches

Zach Moore lost 315 lbs. in two years, but was not completely happy with the results.

The excess skin he had from losing weight did not just disappear. It was a daily reminder to him of what he used to be and he wanted it removed, PEOPLE reports.

He had an intensive skin removal surgery that required approximately 2,400 stitches. Moore’s doctors removed excess skin from his entire body including his abdomen, butt, chest, arms and more.

He appeared on The Doctors to talk about the experience.

“It has been absolutely incredible,” Moore says. “With the help of The Doctors, along with the help of Dr. Thomas Trevisani, they have taken my life to the next level of just, happiness.”

“We’ve changed everything, we’ve changed our eating habits, I’ve stopped smoking, I’ve taken control of everything. I’ve lost 315 lbs., I’ve gotten rid of the skin. I’m just, it is a brand new lifestyle, with the help of you, and Dr. Trevisani.”

The Pierson, Florida native and his wife eat clean and cut out processed food from their diet.

His new goal is to run a 5k in under 30 minutes. He completed one in an hour after losing the first 150 lbs. but now he wants to cut his time in half.

See Moore on the latest episode of The Doctors, airing Wednesday, Sept. 28.