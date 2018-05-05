Watch: Dr. Pimple Popper Removes Massive Lipoma From Patient’s Forehead

Dr. Sandra Lee’s most recent eye-opening Dr. Pimple Popper video shows a patient having a massive lipoma removed from her forehead.

The video, posted on April 17, begins with the patient explaining to the Southern California dermatologist that she noticed the lipoma 10 years ago. It started very tiny, but it started growing eight years ago, to the point she had a bump between her eyebrows.

From that point on, the video gets gross quickly, as we see Lee open the lipoma to remove gunk and treat the area.

The video racked up 407,000 views in two weeks and quickly became a favorite among Lee’s Popaholic fanbase. One fan even thought the lipoma looked like a rubber duck as it was being removed.

“What an unfortunate area to have a lipoma! I don’t think I could have waited as long as she did to have it removed,” one person wrote.

“Watching the videos with patients with such large lipomas, cysts and other huge blackheads I’m always wondering how people go sooooo long without taking care of it. I couldn’t handle having that. Bless their heart thou for letting us enjoy the extraction of them all thou lol,” another wrote.

According to Lee’s video description, a lipoma is “slow-growing, benign growth of fat cells.” They are not usually cancerous and treatment is not always necessary.

“If the lipoma is on a pressure-bearing area, it may create discomfort and this is when people seek removal,” the description reads. “People also request removal because they don’t like the appearance of these bumps. Often a small incision can be made over the lipoma and they can be ‘popped’ out easily. This is a simple in-office surgical procedure under local anesthesia.”

Lee has over 3.6 million YouTube subscribers and 2.7 million Instagram followers. She is hoping to turn that fanbase into a television audience, as TLC has ordered a new series based on her web series. It is expected to air in July and filming already started. In an April 30 video, Lee said four episodes have already been made.

In a recent interview with The Mirror, Lee admitted that she was not a fan of pimple popping herself before 2015, when she started posting the videos.

“Popping has grown on me too,” she explained. “I was never somebody who felt compelled to squeeze a spot, but I joke that I’m a born-again popaholic. I don’t derive any great personal satisfaction from the pop, but I’m excited to know that other people are going to love watching it.”

Lee told the Mirror she can sometimes get grossed out by the popping, but she tries not to show that.

“It’s important that patients don’t feel embarrassed. However, it can be messy,” Lee said. “I wear splash guards, masks and protective clothing, so I don’t risk getting something on my face or in my mouth.”

Photo credit: YouTube/ Dr. Pimple Popper