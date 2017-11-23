Watch: Donald Trump Jokes About Arm-Wrestling Coast Guardsman During Thanksgiving Visit

Watch the latest video at video.foxnews.com

President Donald Trump spent his Thanksgiving in Florida, where he met with the Coast Guard in Riviera Beach Thursday. While there, he helped serve food to the service members.

Videos by PopCulture.com

With First Lady Melania Trump by his side, Trump thanked the Coast Guard members for their service during Hurricane Harvey in August.

When he served food to a guardsman in very good shape, Trump joked about how he would do in an arm wrestling contest against him.

“Could I beat him in an arm-wrestling contest? … I think I’d be in trouble,” Trump joked.

According to the Associated Press, Trump also spoke with the 1st Brigade Combat Team of the 82nd Airborne Division in Afghanistan from his Mar-a-Lago club via teleconference.

“Everybody’s talking about the progress you’ve made in the last few months since I opened it up,” Trump told them. “We’re being talked about again as an armed forces — we’re really winning.”

Trump added, “We’re not fighting anymore to just walk around, we’re fighting to win, and you people are really, you’ve turned it around over the last three to four months like nobody’s seen, and they are talking about it, so thank you very much.”

The president also spoke with the 74th Expeditionary Fighters Squadron, which is based in Turkey. During that call, he suggested that President Barack Obama didn’t let them do their job.

“They say we’ve made more progress against ISIS than they did in years of the previous administration,” Trump said. “And that’s because I’m letting you do your job.”

The president’s own Thanksgiving menu included turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes with gravy, sweet potatoes, red snapper and Florida stone crab.