Watch Climate Activist Greta Thunberg’s Viral Response to Critics of UN Speech

16-year-old activist Greta Thunberg has created quite the stir around the globe in the past year. Her recent fiery speech at the United Nations gave many pause, while others took it as a call to action in opposition to her “black-and-white” climate change rhetoric.

After criticism by President Donald Trump and other right-wing commenters, including an apology from Fox News after a pundit mocked Thunberg as “mentally ill,” the teen is a hot button topic and target for those who disagree with climate change beliefs.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Following the United Nations Climate Action Summit, Thunberg has shown great restraint and maturity in responding to critics. Instead of attacking them in return, the teen has focused on more positive aspects. And in the process, she’s helping her cause gain momentum.

‘Why are powerful men afraid of you?’ Teen climate activist @GretaThunberg answers pic.twitter.com/SMaLmtRWqv — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) September 27, 2019

“I don’t understand why grown-ups would mock children and teenagers for just communicating and acting on the science when they could do something good instead,” Thunberg said during an appearance at the Montreal climate strike. “We’ve become too loud for people to handle so they try to silence us. So we should also take that as a compliment.”

She has shared similar sentiments on social media, even using President Trump’s shade on her as a shiny new bio on her Twitter page. Thunberg also laid out a thread addressing her critics and “haters” in positive fashion.

It seems they will cross every possible line to avert the focus, since they are so desperate not to talk about the climate and ecological crisis.

Being different is not an illness and the current, best available science is not opinions – it’s facts. -> — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) September 25, 2019

“I honestly don’t understand why adults would choose to spend their time mocking and threatening teenagers and children for promoting science, when they could do something good instead. I guess they must simply feel so threatened by us,” Thunberg wrote on Twitter. “But don’t waste your time giving them any more attention. The world is waking up. Change is coming [whether] they like it or not.”

Fans of the activist have shown their support online as criticism begins to rise.

“History will remember you as a hero. It won’t remember them at all. Keep going!” one supporter wrote.

“Greta, we love you, we have your back, and we will do everything we can to shield you from the desperate attacks of sad, broken adults. Keep letting your light shine!” another supporter wrote.