Watch: Adorable Toddler Golf Prodigy Swings Like A Pro

It’s easy to tell yourself that you can’t do something because of your age or physical attributes. “I’m too young to do this,” or, “I’m not tall enough to do that.” Well, Bennett Sheldon should be both of those, but he isn’t letting that stop him from being the best 1-year-old golfer in the world.

With over a thousand followers on Instagram, Bennett boasts, “I’m not even two, but my swing is a 10.”

Bennett’s mother recently spoke with reporters and said that he gets his love of the game from his father Wes, who was a professional player.

Wes also spoke about Bennett’s predilection for golf, saying, “We started noticing early on. Wherever we’re at, whether we’re at a restaurant, he wants to carry a club with him.”

Regardless of where his passion for the game came from, it’s unmistakable that the kid clearly has talent.

He swings that club like an old pro. It’s almost reminiscent of those old videos of Tiger Woods playing golf when he was a toddler.

Unfortunately for Bennett, there are approximately zero golf supply companies that manufacture equipment for toddlers.

So, while he’s doing alright on clubs, he has yet to be able to find some golf gloves to keep him from getting blisters.

Not only does he have better form than 95% of the adults at any given driving range, he’s also doing it entirely old school. This kid has a bright future ahead of him.

