Country Star Walker Hayes Talks Trick Shot Summer, Reveals His Best Golf Advice (Exclusive)

Walker Hayes is certainly a busy man, but he's never too busy to stop and enjoy the things that make life grandest — for example, shooting an arrow through a thrown football and still hitting his target right in the bullseye. While this might sound a bit intense to some, it's just one of the many profoundly impressive trick shots the country star and his kids have pulled off over their epic summer.

PopCulture.com recently had a chance to chat with Hayes in support of his new partnership with Great Clips, and we asked if there were any specific trick shots that he's extra proud of having pulled off, to which he replied that "for different reasons" he has an affinity for many of them. "Something I want to become better at is sharing the backstory about each of them... because every day you wake up with a blank slate. You're like, 'What in the world do we do today?'"

Eventually singling one out, Hayes confessed, "I will say, we just did one with my in-laws, and I'm telling you, it was like happiness, 1,000%. I mean, my father-in-law was driving the boat. I was like dangerously hanging off the back, throwing the ball over a train bridge, which I don't even know is legal." He added, "There were some boats watching us, waiting on us to hit it. My mother-in-law was in the front of the boat and I threw the ball up. My father-in-law gunned it, it goes over the bridge and then lands in the front of the boat and the whole boat just was like, "Let's go!" And it's almost like my in-laws were like, "Okay, I understand you a lot more after being a part of the hype."

"My favorite ones are when the most people are involved," the "Fancy Like" singer went on to say. "But the football arrow... I was like, 'Man, what are the chances?' The bullseye? I mean, it was crazy." Football isn't the only sport the Hayes family has incorporated into their trick-shot summer. They've also made some impressive basketball shots and more than a few with golf clubs. When it comes to executing the perfect golf swing, Hayes told us that there was one piece of advice that completely elevated his game.

"I'll tell you one thing, man, I just got fitted for Mizuno clubs," he explained. "Obviously, one of the easiest improvements... just go get fitted... It's an expense, but it will change your life. Go get fitted for shafts, what kind of head you need, and the length of the club. Immediately, you'll probably drop literally five, six strokes that day."



Offering some additional personal advice, Hayes said, "Other than that, man, I find that golf is just consistency in being comfortable. I think the more you stand up in your thinking, the less consistent you are as opposed to trust your swing, just get up there, have some fun, and then boom. What happens though is if you're having fun and you're on a roll, then you get tight. You're like, 'Dude, I don't want to screw up the ninth hole or the eighth, and that's when you shank one. But boy, isn't it an addicting game?"

He continued, "It's like you could think on the putting green and you can think on the driving range, that's good places. When you play, man, just get up there, clear the mechanism. For the love of the game, just get up there and hack. But, honestly, someone told me [about] getting fitted and I was like, 'Whatever man. I'm not a gear guy. It doesn't matter.' Dude, in golf it does. In golf, it really does."