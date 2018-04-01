Watch: NBA Player Patrick McCaw Stretchered off Court After Nasty Fall

Golden State Warriors guard Patrick McCaw took a shocking fall during Saturday’s game against the Kings in Sacramento, staying on the floor for several minutes with his body contorted. He was later stretchered off the court.

A scary scene in Sacramento as Patrick McCaw is injured after taking a hard fall pic.twitter.com/1QpxFXPG92 — Yahoo Sports NBA (@YahooSportsNBA) April 1, 2018

The 22-year-old was accidentally undercut by Kings forward Vince Carter during the third quarter. NBC Sports California cameras caught Warriors head coach Steve Kerr get angry at Carter because the 20-year veteran “knows better.” Carter was visibly shaken after seeing McCaw’s injury.

Steve Kerr after Patrick McCaw’s injury: “I’m mad at Vince [Carter]. He knows better.” Kerr later consoled Carter, who was visibly distraught following the play. pic.twitter.com/ZlrzG63Vye — Yahoo Sports NBA (@YahooSportsNBA) April 1, 2018

McCaw fell and tumbled over before stopping on his backside. About five minutes later, medical personnel helped McCaw onto a stretcher. According to ESPN, he was later rushed to UC Davis Medical Center in an ambulance.

The Kings and the Warriors came together to pray after Patrick McCaw was stretchered off the court pic.twitter.com/ueoqmMxhUT — Yahoo Sports NBA (@YahooSportsNBA) April 1, 2018

As they waited for medical personnel, the crowd at the Golden 1 Center remained silent. They gave him a standing ovation as he was being taken away, and the players from both teams got together to pray for his safety.

The Warriors and Kings said a prayer as Pat McCaw was stretchered off the floor. pic.twitter.com/F1LbpujzFG — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 1, 2018

His teammates David West, Shuan Livingston and JaVale McGee went to the locker room for a moment to gather themselves before returning to the game. It ended in a 112-96 Warriors win.

Fans watching at home offered their prayers and shared their shock after watching the injury.

McCaw went to UNLV and was drafted in the second round of the 2016 draft. This season, he has played in 56 games, averaging 16.9 minutes per game.

I feel for Vince. He made a mistake but I think if you know Vince at all, you know he wouldn’t do this to someone purposely. Looked like he was trying to foul and then backed out of it. Prayers to McCaw, I hope he’s ok. But let’s get an explanation from Vince before you kill him. — Oliver Maroney (@OMaroneyNBA) April 1, 2018



Not a cynical play but it was reckless from Vince and Steve Kerr knew. Patrick Mccaw looked unresponsive to his legs being touched….scary pic.twitter.com/5revau1eis — Bluepeter Nyong’o (@NateRiviere) April 1, 2018



Hope it’s nothing serious, sucks to see guys go down like that. Prayers up for McCaw 🙏🏽 — Javy (@JavyRivera24) April 1, 2018



After the game, Kerr told reporters he did not have an immediate update available. Carter also apologized to Kerr after the game.

Steve Kerr offering a lot of empathy for Patrick McCaw. No new details yet, but a devastating fall as we saw pic.twitter.com/KLPBoEK4RT — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) April 1, 2018



After Warriors defeat Kings 112-96, Vince Carter walks over to Steve Kerr and coaching staff to apologize further. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) April 1, 2018



I couldn’t care less about this game. I care a lot about McCaw’s livelihood. https://t.co/CkKhQsayRT — Fast Break (@GSWFastBreak) April 1, 2018



i hope Pat McCaw isn’t severely injured 😓 — soleí (@soleisalazar) April 1, 2018



Photo credit: Twitter / @cjzero