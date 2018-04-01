Watch: NBA Player Patrick McCaw Stretchered off Court After Nasty Fall

Trending

Golden State Warriors guard Patrick McCaw took a shocking fall during Saturday’s game against the Kings in Sacramento, staying on the floor for several minutes with his body contorted. He was later stretchered off the court.

The 22-year-old was accidentally undercut by Kings forward Vince Carter during the third quarter. NBC Sports California cameras caught Warriors head coach Steve Kerr get angry at Carter because the 20-year veteran “knows better.” Carter was visibly shaken after seeing McCaw’s injury.

McCaw fell and tumbled over before stopping on his backside. About five minutes later, medical personnel helped McCaw onto a stretcher. According to ESPN, he was later rushed to UC Davis Medical Center in an ambulance.

As they waited for medical personnel, the crowd at the Golden 1 Center remained silent. They gave him a standing ovation as he was being taken away, and the players from both teams got together to pray for his safety.

His teammates David West, Shuan Livingston and JaVale McGee went to the locker room for a moment to gather themselves before returning to the game. It ended in a 112-96 Warriors win.

Fans watching at home offered their prayers and shared their shock after watching the injury.

McCaw went to UNLV and was drafted in the second round of the 2016 draft. This season, he has played in 56 games, averaging 16.9 minutes per game.

After the game, Kerr told reporters he did not have an immediate update available. Carter also apologized to Kerr after the game.

Photo credit: Twitter / @cjzero

