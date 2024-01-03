Walmart Stocking Stuffer Recalled Just Days After Christmas

A popular Walmart stocking stuffer is being recalled due to a potentially fatal issue. Relax 5mm Science Kit, Large Hematite Magnets Magnetic Stones Building Blocks, which were sold exclusively online at Walmart.com from February 2022 through April 2023, are at the center of a new recall issued on Dec. 28 after the product was found to be in violation the requirements of the mandatory federal magnet regulation, according to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The recall affects approximately 4,240 units of the magnetic toy, which features 5mm magnetic balls. The balls are described as "small, spherical, loose and separable neodymium rare-earth magnets" that have "a strong magnetic flux." The magnets were sold in a set of 216 multi-colored magnetic balls that were encased in a clear, plastic case and a portable, tin storage box. The set includes a black storage bag.

The recall was issued after it was determined the magnetic ball sets do not comply with the requirements of the mandatory federal magnet regulation. The sets contain "one or more magnets that fit within CPSC's small parts cylinder and the magnets are stronger than permitted," according to the CPSC, which added that "when high-powered magnets are swallowed, the ingested magnets can attract to each other, or to another metal object, and become lodged in the digestive system." Ingestion of these magnets can result in perforations, twisting and/or blockage of the intestines, infection, blood poisoning, and death. While there haven't been any reports of incidents or illness related to the recalled Relax 5mm Science Kit, Large Hematite Magnets Magnetic Stones Building Blocks, the CPSC "estimates 2,400 magnet ingestions were treated in hospital emergency departments from 2017 through 2021," and the agency is "aware of seven deaths involving the ingestion of hazardous magnets, including two outside of the United States."

Due to the life-threatening risk the product poses, consumers have been advised to "immediately" discontinue use the recalled Relax 5mm Science Kit, Large Hematite Magnets Magnetic Stones Building Blocks. The toy should be taken away from children. Consumers should contact Joybuy to receive a pre-paid label to return the recalled products for a full refund. Joybuy is currently said to be in the process of notifying all known purchasers directly of the recall.