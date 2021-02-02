Walmart Offers Free Grocery Delivery: Here's How to Get It

✖

Amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, many Americans have turned to delivery services when it comes to their grocery shopping. In light of this rise in grocery delivery, one major retailer is offering free delivery for their customers. According to Delish, Walmart is offering free grocery delivery, and the retailer has a code available that you can use for this service that will be valid for the remainder of the year.

To celebrate 3,000 of their stores offering grocery delivery, Walmart is waiving the delivery service fee. Not only are they offering this discount to their customers, but they're actually allowing individuals to utilize free grocery delivery three times using their support code. In order to get free grocery delivery from Walmart, all you need to do is use the promo code DELIVERY at checkout. As Delish noted, this could potentially save you anywhere from $7 to $10.

You will first have to check whether a Walmart near you is offering grocery delivery. If you want to see whether the option is available to you, you can enter your address either on Walmart.com or the Walmart app. Once you have determined whether you can get your groceries delivered, you would then select one of the available times for delivery. Then, fill up your cart with all of the groceries that your heart desires, enter the code at checkout, and you're all set. It should be noted that you need to enter the code in order to get money off of your order and that this needs to be a delivery order, not a Walmart.com shipping order. Additionally, you have to hit a minimum of $50 to use the code and you can not apply it with any other promos. You also are not able to order alcohol if you use this promo code and the tip is not included.

Once you have placed your order, you can expect to receive it within a one-hour delivery window based on the time that you chose. If you have the Walmart app, you can also track the order while it's on the way. Luckily, for Walmart customers, you have quite some time to nab your free grocery delivery. The DELIVERY code will expire on Jan. 31, 2022, meaning that you have the rest of 2021 and part of 2022 to obtain your groceries from Walmart without the delivery fee tacked on.