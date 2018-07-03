Walmart Boycott Campaign Launched Over ‘Impeach 45’ Shirts

Walmart has been the subject of intense backlash this week, including a boycott campaign, after the superstore started selling “Impeach 45” and “Impeach Trump” apparel for opponents of the 45th president of the United States, Donald Trump.

The politically-charged apparel is sold through Walmart Marketplace and available in both the adult T-shirts and baby onesies, displaying the phrase as if it were a baseball jersey, with “Impeach” sprawled across the top of the back of the shirt and “45” centered largely in the center.

One Trump advocate sent Twitter into a tizzy when he discovered the anti-Trump clothing. Ryan Fournier, chairman of the group Students for Trump, asked Walmart, “Why are you selling Impeach 45 baby clothes on your website????? What kind of message are you trying to send?”

.@walmart why are you selling Impeach 45 baby clothes on your website????? What kind of message are you trying to send? https://t.co/PwI4nCVAZx — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) July 3, 2018

The tweet soon went viral, with Trump supporters taking to the social media platform to voice their frustrating, using the hashtag #boycottWalmart. Some called Walmart unpatriotic while others swore off the corporation for good.

“Seriously [Walmart]? Impeach 45? This needs to be gone today! Do you really want to lose your [President Trump] supporters?” a pro-Trump account tweeted at Walmart.

Seriously @Walmart ? Impeach 45? This needs to be gone today! Do you really want to lose your @realDonaldTrump supporters? Look at this map…. and this was before the #WalkAway movement! #MAGA @WalmartToday @WalmartNewsroom @WalmartAction pic.twitter.com/1A9Pn4QLxC — #MAGA: How Donald Trump Will Save America (@CCOT_MAGA) July 3, 2018

“Looks like [Walmart] is looking to join the far left and maybe needs good ol #boycottwalmart to make them think a little!” someone said.

Looks like @Walmart is looking to join the far left and maybe needs good ol #boycottwalmart to make them think a little! https://t.co/aIMpv9D3Rc — David Wright (@DavidMichWright) July 3, 2018

“Just another company that clearly wants to dig their own grave!” someone else wrote. “Walmart YOU’RE DEAD TO ME! Bye bye!!”

Walmart released a line of clothes supporting the IMPEACHMENT OF TRUMP!! Just another company that clearly wants to dig their own grave! Walmart YOU’RE DEAD TO ME! Bye bye!!! https://t.co/SoV7KEqDH4 — The Deplorable Choir (@DeplorableChoir) July 3, 2018

The third-party companies who produces Walmart’s new clothing line, has not been overtly targeted like the store chain. A search on Walmart.com reveals that Old Glory and three other companies sell Trump impeachment merchandise. The retailer also sells pro-Trump apparel with the slogans “Make America Great Again” and “Donald Trump Speaks For Me,” according to USA TODAY.

Walmart is no stranger to controversial apparel. In December 2016, it stopped selling merchandise with the caption “Bulletproof — Black Lives Matter” after the National Fraternal Order of Police argued that Walmart “profited from racial division.”

In November 2017, Walmart sold a shirt, also from an outside company, that read “Rope. Tree. Journalist. SOME ASSEMBLY REQUIRED” before it was pulled from shelves.