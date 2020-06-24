Walmart 'All Lives Matter' T-Shirt Sparks Outrage
Walmart has come under fire after an "All Lives Matter t-shirt sparked outrage form social media users. The shirt was first noticed on the website for Walmart's Canada stores, and features a red and white print on a black shirt.
Notably, a screenshot of the page also revealed a number of other "Lives Matter" shirts, such as "Homeless Lives Matter" and "Blue Lives Matter," which refers to police officers. There are also a couple of Black Lives Matter shirts shown, as well. The company has since responded to the controversy around the shirt by stating to a social media user, "This item is sold and shipped by a third party seller. We've forwarded your comments to the appropriate department to look into further. Thank you for bringing this to our attention," per TMZ. Scroll down to see the shirt, as well as what Twitter users have been saying about it.
Walmart Canada faces backlash over sale of ‘All Lives Matter’ T-shirt https://t.co/5AFyvwjyoa pic.twitter.com/bDcf6HJs8W— CP24 (@CP24) June 23, 2020
@WalmartCanada are you guys serious? What’s the matter with you! This isn’t a joke— Michelle (@MichelleEmilyP) June 23, 2020
Walmart! Read the room man!— QuarantineQuarnerWithQuraig (@keggercraig) June 23, 2020
....and they are cancelled.... I've learned to live without them during this pandemic!— Nefertiti_87🇵🇦🇨🇦 (@_Nefertiti_87) June 23, 2020
Let me repeat .......Saying “All Lives Matter” is like screaming “I have a birthday too!!!” At someone’s birthday celebration..... we’re not talking about you. Sit down. #blacklivesmattercanada #BlackLivesMatter— Dea 🇨🇦 (@DeaElizabeth3) June 24, 2020
Not shopping here anymore.— Deanerzzzz (@Deanerzzzz) June 23, 2020
This was their response to me when I asked about it... pic.twitter.com/hovx8v37Ww— Mark Candler (@MarkCandler) June 23, 2020
They need to filter their sellers better..... This is awful.— bmanzzy (@BManzato) June 24, 2020
Hey @Walmart, can you explain to me how you are “taking steps toward real change to address racism”, but you sell All Lives Matter products??? #BlackLivesMatter #RacismIsReal pic.twitter.com/U94QmSIcqQ— Michelle’s Gluten Free Kitchen (@MGFKitchen) June 24, 2020
"It's not just about you mattering in your existence. Black Lives Matter is literally a call to action to stop killing us" ~ @DrCherylT— Errol Nazareth (@ErrolNazareth) June 24, 2020
In case anyone needed clarification.https://t.co/3S2Wir3i9K
How about you stop selling "Blue Lives Matter" and "All Lives Matter" merchandise? pic.twitter.com/0hnaACOlEW— Robert Warner (@robertfw_) June 24, 2020
Put this item in the trash @WalmartCanada, then get in the bin yourself. https://t.co/23L0G72nM4— Tim Salomons (@head_like_egg) June 24, 2020
This is disturbing:
what executive approved this?https://t.co/HMHNCnlHeT— Bobby Pashalidis (@bpashalidis) June 23, 2020
You’re allowing Blue Lives Matter and All Lives Matter merchandise to be sold on your marketplace. As the owner of this marketplace who no doubt profits from the sales of these racist products you are responsible to monitoring and removing these products!!— Beth MacDonnell (@bethmacdonnell) June 23, 2020