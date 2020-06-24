Walmart 'All Lives Matter' T-Shirt Sparks Outrage

Walmart has come under fire after an "All Lives Matter t-shirt sparked outrage form social media users. The shirt was first noticed on the website for Walmart's Canada stores, and features a red and white print on a black shirt.

Notably, a screenshot of the page also revealed a number of other "Lives Matter" shirts, such as "Homeless Lives Matter" and "Blue Lives Matter," which refers to police officers. There are also a couple of Black Lives Matter shirts shown, as well. The company has since responded to the controversy around the shirt by stating to a social media user, "This item is sold and shipped by a third party seller. We've forwarded your comments to the appropriate department to look into further. Thank you for bringing this to our attention," per TMZ. Scroll down to see the shirt, as well as what Twitter users have been saying about it.