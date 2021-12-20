Vroom Customers Fuming After Service’s Serious Issue

Vroom is one of the online car dealerships, which allow you to buy and sell used cars without ever having to go to an actual dealership. While that may sound convenient, many customers have begun complaining about the slow service. Some told News4 Nashville they have been waiting months for their car title and registration after the car itself arrived at their doorstep. The Texas-based company’s Better Business Bureau page is also filled with customer complaints.

“I’m appalled! Really, I’m appalled,” Dan Coleman of Kentucky told News4 on Dec. 3. He was approved by a lender for months to get a 2018 Chevy Suburban in September, but after the car arrived, Vroom told him his finance application was denied. “As I was on the phone with them, Vroom continued to say it was their fault! They admitted it was their fault,” Coleman said. “They said that they did not turn in the financing to the lender fast enough. According to the appropriate time. And now as a customer of Vroom, I have to pay for their mistakes.” Coleman later called officials in Texas, who looked at the contract and said the vehicle was his, based on the laws in Texas.

Ronald Robinson of Mississippi told News4 he got a car from Vroom in June and still had a temporary tag on it two months later. “We just didn’t get the title. Or the bill of sale that came associated with the car never showed up,” Robinson said. Without the title, Robinson has had headaches with police officers. “I’ve definitely had to explain to police officers the situation with my tag. And they don’t really care, to be honest with you,” he said.

Robinson and Coleman are hardly alone. The company has an F rating from the BBB of Greater Houston and South Texas, with over 2,100 customer complaints logged in just the past year. Vroom’s Twitter page is also filled with responses to customers complaining. Multiple customers complained about not getting the papers they need to register their vehicle.

Whenever you use an online dealership, it’s important to do your research about the site before making any big decisions, Caleb Nix, Communications Manager for the BBB of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky, told News 4. Once they deliver the car, you should also make sure they give you absolutely everything you need before they drive off. “Upon delivery of the vehicle, make sure you sign that final paperwork, make sure that you get your title and registration from the company IN PERSON,” Nix said. “[Because] that’s going to be the best way to ensure that you have those documents and then you’re not going to be out $10,000.00 or $20,000 that you might be paying for the car.”

In Utah, William Hopson told KUTV this month that he bought a 2021 Toyota 4Runner from Vroom six months ago, but he never reived the ownership documents. Vroom isn’t a licensed car dealer in Utah, the Motor Vehicle Enforcement Division (MVED) of the Utah State Tax Commission said. “Online car sales are very difficult for us to get a handle on. With Utah being a buyer beware state, we are constantly educating the public that you should always do your homework,” MVED director Allan Shinney Jr. told KUTV.

Shinney told KUTV that Vroom customers with issues file complaints with Texas DMV authorities. The Texas Office of Consumer Credit Commissioner received 17 complaints about the company in 2021, News4 reports.

Vroom provided similar comments to both News4 and KUTV in response to their reports. “Our goal is for every customer to enjoy their vehicle from the moment their purchase is complete,” the company told News4. “As consumers turn more and more to buying cars online, we are investing significantly in our people, processes, and operations so every step in getting a customer their vehicle is an experience they deserve. We are committed to working with our customers to solve any issues they have at any point of that process.”