Vice President Mike Pence Leaves Football Game After Players Kneel During National Anthem

On Sunday, Vice President Mike Pence left the Indianapolis Colts game after several players from the San Francisco 49ers decided to kneel during the national anthem.

Pence took to Twitter to share his reason for leaving the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana earlier, despite attending the NFL game for his home team.

“I left today’s Colts game because [POTUS] and I will not dignify any event that disrespects our soldiers, our Flag, or our National Anthem,” Pence wrote in a series of tweets.

Fifteen players from the 49ers were seen kneeling during the anthem, protesting for racial inequality.

Pence has followed the president’s lead by disapproving of players who do not stand for “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

In the last week, more than 30 players from the 49ers have kneeled in their first game since Trump called them out to be fired.

Controversy has been surrounding the league for weeks now after Trump suggested at an Alabama rally that players who kneel or sit for the national anthem stemming from San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s stance on racial inequality being overlooked by society, should be fired.

“Get that son of a b—- off the field right now, out. He’s fired. He’s fired!” Trump said.

A growing number of current players and former players released statements condemning Trump’s remarks which infringe on what the ACLU states is an American’s right to a peaceful protest under the First Amendment.

“The right to join with fellow citizens in protest or peaceful assembly is critical to a functioning democracy and at the core of the First Amendment.”