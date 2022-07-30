Will Colin Kaepernick Sign With an NFL Team in 2022?

The 2022 NFL regular season will kick off in September and Colin Kaepernick has not signed with an NFL team. Back in May, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback worked out for the Las Vegas Raiders, and it was reported that other teams were showing interest in Kaepernick before the workout. But does this mean Kaepernick will be with a team when the 2022 season begins?

At this point, it's hard to tell since all 32 teams have reported to training camp and the preseason officially begins next week with the Hall of Fame Game. Kaepernick has been out of the league for the last five years, which can make things challenging for him to make a big comeback. However, there will be injuries that happen during camp and preseason games, so it's possible Kaepernick could sign with a team as a No. 2 or No.3 quarterback if a team is in need of quarterback depth.

After the Raiders workout, coach Josh McDaniels was asked about Kaepernick. "Just a standard procedure, we will only talk about the people who are on our team," McDaniels told reporters, per ESPN. "[General manager Dave Ziegler] and his staff have worked out tons of guys this spring and we really don't make comments about the evaluations that we made or what they looked like, what they didn't look like, strengths and weaknesses, those kinds of things are kind of private obviously for us as we look at things to try to make decisions to make the team better. If players are added to the team then obviously we'll talk about them at that point. I respect the question 100 percent. I understand. But's kind of what we'll stick to."

Kaepernick hasn't played in the NFL since the end of the 2016 season. It was during that time when Kaepernick was kneeling during the national anthem because he was protesting racial injustice. He has become an activist for the last few years but has continued to train for the NFL. Kaepernick was selected by the 49ers in the second round of the 2011 NFL Draft and was with the team for six seasons. He started 58 games and threw for 12,271 yards and 72 touchdowns while rushing for 2,300 yards and 13 touchdowns.