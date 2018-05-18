Vice President Mike Pence Addresses Texas School Shooting: ‘We Are with You’

Vice President Mike Pence addressed the country Friday morning in a short statement following the Texas high school shooting that left 10 dead.

Pence said that he and President Donald Trump have been briefed on the shooting and that they “say to the students, families and teachers of Santa Fe High School and all of those affected in the entire community: We’re with you. You’re in our prayers and I know you are in the prayers of the American people.”

Pence also said that “we will make all federal resources available to first responders and school officials in the wake of this incident.”

Trump took to Twitter around 11:00 a.m. Friday morning comment about the developing situation.

“School shooting in Texas. Early reports not looking good. God bless all!” he wrote.

Ten people are dead from the shooting and four others are injured, according to CBS News. Two suspects are involved in the developing situation, with Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeting that “one is in custody, a second one detained.”

The sheriff has also confirmed that the suspected shooter was a student at the school.

Gonzalez also wrote that a police officer was injured and is being treated.

Law enforcement had previously confirmed that multiple students were killed in the shooting.

The school district issued multiple posts on Facebook addressing the shooting, with the latest update reporting confirmed injuries. Students are being transported to the nearby Alamo Gym, where they can reunite with their parents.

“This morning an incident occurred at the high school involving an active shooter,” the post read. “The situation is active, but has been contained. There have been confirmed injuries. Details will be released as we receive updated information. Law enforcement will continue to secure the building and initiate all emergency management protocols to release and move students to another location. All other campuses are operating under their regular schedules.”

Witnesses say the shooting took place in an art class on campus between 7:30 and 7:45 a.m. and that the shooter was using a shotgun. Police have not confirmed witness reports that the shooter was using a shotgun.

Dr. Cris Richardson, assistant principal of Santa Fe High School, has since told reporters that there was an active shooting inside the school and that one person has been arrested, CNN reports.

“We have done an amazing job to get the students out of the building safely and to reunited them with parents as we are able to and that’s about all I can tell you right now,” Richardson said.

Santa Fe is a city of about 13,000 residents, located 30 miles southeast of Houston. Santa Fe High School has more than 1,400 students in grades 9-12.

Law enforcement responded to the same school in February when it was placed on lockdown after students and teachers said they heard “popping sounds.” Santa Fe police swept the campus but found no threat.