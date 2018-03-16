Everything to Know About Vanessa Trump

Vanessa Haydon Trump filed for divorce from President Donald Trump‘s oldest son, Donald Trump Jr., in Manhattan court on Thursday. Trump and Vanessa were married for 12 years and share five children together.

“After 12 years of marriage, we have decided to go our separate ways,” the couple told the New York Post in a joint statement. “We will always have tremendous respect for each other and our families. We have five beautiful children together and they remain our top priority. We ask for your privacy during this time.”

Vanessa filed for an uncontested proceeding, and legal experts say that the two 40-year-olds likely signed a prenuptial agreement.

Since President Trump took office, Trump and younger brother Eric Trump have been running their father’s company. However, Trump has remaining in the media spotlight, often appearing on television to defend his father. He also uses Twitter to respond to critics.

Here is what you need to know about Vanessa Trump and their divorce.

They Were Introduced By President Trump at a 2003 Fashion Show

President Trump introduced his son to Vanessa at a 2003 Fashion Show.

“I’m at this fashion show,” Vanessa told the New York Times in 2006. “Donald Trump comes up to me with his son: ‘Hi, I’m Donald Trump. I wanted to introduce you to my son Donald Trump Jr.’”

They had a short conversation. During the intermission, Trump Sr. noticed Vanessa again.

“Donald comes back up to me again, ‘I don’t think you’ve met my son Donald Trump Jr.,’” Vanessa Trump recalled. She remembers responding, “Yeah, we just met, five minutes ago.”

They Married at Mar-a-Lago in 2005

Trump and Vanessa married on Nov. 12, 2005 at Mar-a-Lago, President Trump’s resort in Florida.

According to Yahoo, the wedding had 370 guests, including Joan Collins, Sophie Dahl, Brittny Gastineau and his mother, Ivana Trump. The wedding happened just three months after his father married Melania Trump. After the wedding, they honeymooned in Fiji and Mexico.

They Share Five Children

Trump and Vanessa are parents to five children – three sons and two daughters. Their eldest is Kai Madison Trump, who is 10. Their eldest son is 9-year-old Donald Trump III. They also share 3-year-old Chloe Sophia Trump; 5-year-old Spencer Frederick Trump; and 6-year-old Tristan Milos Trump. Last year, Tristan broke his leg while skiing in Aspen, Colorado.

Vanessa is a Former Model

Vanessa is a former model, and started working in the fashion business during childhood. Her mother, Bonnie Haydon, ran the Kay Models agency. According to their wedding announcement in the Times, Vanessa was represented by Next Model Management in New York at the time of their marriage. She has a Bachelor’s Degree in psychology from Marymount College in New York.

She Once Referred to Trump Jr. as the One With the ‘Retarded Dad’

Six weeks after the first meeting Vanessa described to the Times, Trump and Vanessa met again. They were introduced by a mutual friend at a birthday party in New York. They did not remember each other at all, until after an hour of talking. According to Page Six, Vanessa recalled their first encounter by telling Don Jr., “You’re the one with the retarded dad!”

You’re “the one with the retarted dad,” Vanessa recalled telling Trump.

The Marriage Has Been in Trouble ‘For a Long Time’

Sources told the New York Post before the divorce was filed that there have been “problems” in the marriage for a “long time.”

“The problems have been there for a long time, the couple had hoped to stay together during the president’s time in office, but it is getting harder to resolve their issues. He’s never there,” one source said.

Trump has continued his hunting trips and was recently in India.

Another issue has reportedly been his tweeting. He “appears to have changed recently, and friends are concerned about him.”

“Vanessa is by nature is a very low-key person, and she is uncomfortable with the attention her family is getting now the Trumps are on the world stage,” one source said. “She is also worried for her kids, particularly after she received the threatening letter containing the white powder.”

She Reportedly Dated Leonardo DiCaprio

Vanessa is reportedly one of the many models actor Leonardo DiCaprio has dated throughout his career. A New York Magazine feature notes that Vanessa was at the 1998 premiere of Two Girls and a Guy in May. She was mentioned in a Star Magazine tabloid story as the woman who turned DiCaprio into a “one-woman man.”



“She was an ill thug,” a woman who went to school with Vanessa at the Dwight School told New York Magazine. “She went out with this Latin King for like three years.”

She Had a Role in a Jack Nicholson Movie

Vanessa once tried her hand at acting. She appeared in the 2003 Jack Nicholson-Diane Keaton movie Something’s Gotta Give. It is her only acting role. According to her IMDb page, she was a celebrity judge at the 2004 Miss USA pageant. She also appeared on Bret Michaels’ Life As We Know It in 2006 and The Big Idea with Donny Deutsch in 2005.

She Had Her Own Handbag Line

As Us Weekly points out, Vanessa had her own handbag line. She designed La Poshett purses from 2010 to 2013.

“We wanted to create something that was upscale and outstanding, yet very functional,” Vanessa told Joonbug in 2012. “From beautiful clutches with brooch detailing, to a great everyday bag, to a stylish diaper bag (that doesn’t even look like a diaper bag) it’s all here in this collection. I often find myself, putting on a sleek black ensemble – a good way to stand-out is with your accessories like this gorgeous blue La Poshett handbag! I wanted to design something that I would like to wear. I also know what it’s like to be a busy mom on the go!”

Last Month, Vanessa Was Hospitalized After Opening a Suspicious Letter

Last month, Vanessa opened a letter of white powder at her mother’s Manhattan home. The letter was addressed to her husband, and the substance was later discovered to be cornstarch. However, she was rushed to a nearby hospital as a precaution.

On March 1, a Massachusetts man was arrested for allegedly sending the letter. He also sent similar letters to other people mentioned in the media recently. Investigators tracked him down thanks to a “glitter bomb” he included in a letter to Michele Dauber, a Stanford law school professor who tried to recall the judge in the Brock Turner case.