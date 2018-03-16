Vanessa Trump Spotted Without Wedding Ring After Filing for Divorce From Donald Trump Jr.

Vanessa Trump was photographed for the first time on Friday since filing for divorce from her husband Donald Trump Jr., and she was noticeably missing a sparkling accessory.

The mother of five was spotted as she headed off on the school run with her two youngest children, Chloe and Spencer.

Vanessa and the kids attempted to sneak out the back entrance of their Manhattan apartment building around 8 a.m. on Friday, with three Secret Service agents closely guarding the family members, Daily Mail reports.

While the 40-year-old wore sunglasses to disguise her face, the group put on a very colorful display as Vanessa donned a green hat, Chloe sported a bright blue jacket and Spencer walked in a yellow and blue raincoat.

But silver and gold were missing from the trio’s appearance, as Vanessa ditched her wedding ring one day after filing for divorce from Donald Jr. after 12 years of marriage.

Donald Jr. has not been seen since his wife filed for divorce, but he acknowledged the split in an Instagram post on Thursday evening. He shared a photo of himself and the couple’s daughter Chloe with a message of love for his youngest child.

“No matter what is going on bedtime cuddling with the smurf puts a Yuge smile on my face,” he wrote, adding the hashtags #bedtime, #daddysgirl and #cuddle.

Vanessa reportedly filed the necessary paperwork on Thursday afternoon in Manhattan Supreme Court. The couple later acknowledged the split in a joint statement.

“After 12 years of marriage, we have decided to go our separate ways,” the pair said. “We will always have tremendous respect for each other and our families. We have five beautiful children together and they remain our top priority. We ask for your privacy during this time.”

Vanessa reportedly filed for an “uncontested proceeding,” which means that she does not anticipate any kind of legal battle over the custody of the couple’s five children, who range in age from 10 to three.

Page Six initially reported that sources close to the Trumps confirmed the couple was not legally separated, but they also had not recently been living together, and that divorce seemed imminent.

According to a source for Us Weekly, the split was a long time coming.

“His relationship with Vanessa started getting rocky two years ago, when his dad started to campaign,” the insider said. “Vanessa is very close to her family and very private and does not like all this attention on her family. They’ve been unhappy for a while, but it’s hard to say if they will actually divorce.”

Vanessa and Donald Jr. met in 2003 when Donald Trump introduced them at a fashion show, and they were married in 2005.