USPS Issues Statement on Mail Delivery During Coronavirus Outbreak

The United States Postal Service (USPS) is doings its best to ensure safe and timely delivery of mail across the country amid the coronavirus pandemic. In a statement released on March 22, USPS detailed the measures they are taking to keep both workers, delivery-people, and the American public safe amid the outbreak.

“The United States Postal Service has a dedicated COVID-19 Command Response leadership team that is focusing on employee, operational, business, and customer continuity during this unprecedented epidemic,” the statement began. “We continue to follow the strategies and measures recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and public health departments. The CDC has information available on its website at https://www.coronavirus.gov that provides the latest information about COVID-19.”

USPS went on to write that employees are receiving the latest COVID-19 information through video, email, internal newsletters and though Operations and HR departments, they are also being encouraged to maintain healthy behaviors and protocols, such as frequent hand washing, use of sanitizers, and additional cleaning of work spaces. Employees who feel sick are encouraged to remain home, with postal unions having worked with ISPS to expand leave options for employees.

Customer signature procedures have also been modified as a precaution and to allow the recommended practice of social distancing. Employees will now remain a set distance away and ask for the customer’s first initial and last name.

“We are proud of the work our employees play in processing, transporting and delivering mail and packages for the American public, which is a vital public service that is a part of this nation’s critical infrastructure,” the statement added. “The Postal Service delivers much needed medications and Social Security checks, and we are the leading delivery service for online purchases. The Postal Service is an essential service for purposes of compliance with state or municipality shelter-in-place orders or other social distancing restrictions.”

Citing the CDC, the World Health Organization (WHO), and the Surgeon General, the statement ends by assuring customers that “there is currently no evidence that COVID-19 is being spread through the mail.”

As of Thursday afternoon, confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States surpassed 75,000, according to a Johns Hopkins database, with the death toll reaching more than 1,000. WHO has warned that the U.S. could become the next epicenter for the pandemic.