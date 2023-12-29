US Government Issues Public Health Alert Over Soup

Winter may be here, but anyone hoping to keep warm with a steaming bowl of soup amid the falling temperatures may be out of luck. U.S. health officials are urging consumers to toss ready-to-eat (RTE) soups due to a misbranding issue that resulted in the presence of undeclared allergens, with the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) on Dec. 7 issuing a public health alert for RTE birria-inspired beef soup sold at Whole Foods stores in multiple states.

The alert applies to 24 oz. plastic containers labeled as "Whole Foods Market Kitchens Birria-Inspired Beef Soup with Homin." The soups have a "Use By" date of 01/02/24, with affected soups also having lot code 11183. However, the top label on the containers says "Whole Foods Market Kitchens plant-based chicken noodle soup made with plant-based protein. Does not contain chicken." The RTE products also bear the establishment number "EST. 18235" inside the USDA mark of inspection. The soups were shipped to retail locations in Arizona, California, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington.

The health alert was issued after a store employee identified a case of RTE Plant-Based Chicken Noodle Soup product bearing the correct top label but incorrect front and back labels, meaning consumers may only see the beef soup label and believe they are purchasing a beef soup when the soup may actually contain plant-based chicken noodle soup. The chicken noodle soup contains sesame, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label. Sesame is the ninth most common food allergy among children and adults in the U.S., according to FARE. Symptoms of an allergic reaction can vary from mild to severe and include hives and in severe cases, anaphylaxis, a life-threatening reaction that narrows the airways and can block breathing.

After the misbranding issue was noticed, retailers reported the issue to the producing establishment, and the establishment notified FSIS, which subsequently issued a public health alert. A recall was not issued because the products are no longer available for purchase, the FSIS said, adding that the agency remains concerned that consumers may still have the product in their refrigerators. Although there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products, officials have urged those who purchased the affected soups not to eat them. The soups should instead be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.