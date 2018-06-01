US Congressional Candidate Nathan Larson Admits Pedophilia, Brags About Sexual Assault

Nathan Larson, a Charlottesville, Virginia accountant running for Congress as an independent, admitted he is a pedophile and bragged about sexually assaulting his late ex-wife.

In an interview with HuffPost, the 37-year-old said he created two now-defunct websites that acted as chatrooms for pedophiles and misogynists. HuffPost discovered that one of these chatrooms had the same IP address as his campaign website. The sites were deleted on Tuesday by the domain host.

“A lot of people are tired of political correctness and being constrained by it,” Larson told HuffPost Thursday. “People prefer when there’s an outsider who doesn’t have anything to lose and is willing to say what’s on a lot of people’s minds.”

HuffPost asked Larson if he is a pedophile or just writes about pedophilia.

“It’s a mix of both,” Larson replied. “When people go over the top there’s a grain of truth to what they say.”

Larson also admitted there was a “grain of truth” to his essays about father-daughter incest and raping his ex-wife multiple times. He defended the essays, saying women have rape fantasies, too.

On one of his chatrooms, Larson used the name “Lysander” and endorsed child rape and sexual abuse.

“Why doesn’t every pedo just focus on making money so they can get a pedo-wife and then either impregnate her with some f–toys or adopt some f–toys?” he wrote on one of his sites in October. “That would accommodate both those who are and aren’t into incest. And of course, the adoption process lets you pick a boy or a girl.”

Larson’s 3-year-old daughter lives with relatives. He gave up parental rights in a custody battle, and his ex-wife got a restraining order in 2015. She took her own life after the baby was born.

One of the sites Larson ran was called “incelocalypse.today.” The term “incel” refers to men who consider themselves “involuntary celibates.” However Larson did not refer to himself as an “incel,” but as a “hebephilic rapist” because he raped his ex-wife.

The site included a 3,300-word essay called “Here’s How to Psyche Yourself Up to Feel Entitled to Rape,” in which he tells members “feminism is the problem, and rape is the solution.”

Earlier this week, Babe reported the “incel” site was taken down after they contacted the site’s domain host.

Larson told the HuffPost that the termination of his websites violates his freedom of speech and he will try to get new hosts for them.

Larson tried to run for Congress in 2008, running on an “anarcho-capitalist” platform. However, he also sent a letter to the Secret Service, threatening to kill the president. He was convicted and spent 14 months in federal prison. He was barred from running for office.

In 2016, then-Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, a Democrat, gave civil rights back to thousands of felons. That included Larson, who ran for office in 2017, earning 2 percent of the vote in the race for Virginia’s House of Delegates District 31. This year, he is running for Virginia’s 10th Congressional District.

For his campaign, Larson launched NathanLarson.org, a personal wiki page outlining his manifesto. One post is called “Let’s Define What Rape Is,” in which he calls women “objects, to be taken care of by men like any other property.”

“People are open-minded,” Larson told HuffPost when asked what constituents will think about his views on pedophilia. “A lot of people who disagreed with someone like Trump … might vote for them anyway just because the establishment doesn’t like them.”

Photo credit: NathanLarson.org