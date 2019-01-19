US Champion Figure Skater John Coughlin Dead at 33

U.S. pairs figure skater John Coughlin has died by suicide. He was 33.

The news was broken by Coughlin’s sister, Angela Laune, in an emotional Facebook post late Friday night.

“My wonderful, strong, amazingly compassionate brother John Coughlin took his own life earlier today,” Coughlin wrote. “I have no words. I love you John. Always Always Brother Bear…”

We are stunned at the news of the death of two-time U.S. pairs champion John Coughlin. Our heartfelt and deepest sympathies are with his father Mike, sister Angela and the rest of his family. Out of respect to the family, we will have no further comment until a later time. — U.S. Figure Skating (@USFigureSkating) January 19, 2019

USA Today reports that Kansas City police responded to a suicide call on Friday that was at a residence where Coughlin’s father lives. The address was also listed as Couglin’s former residence.

U.S. Figure Skating, the governing body of the sport, also issued a statement on Coughlin’s passing.

“We are stunned at the news of the death of two-time U.S. pairs champion John Coughlin,” the statement read. “Our heartfelt and deepest sympathies are with his father Mike, sister Angela and the rest of his family. Out of respect to the family, we will have no further comment until a later time.”

Coughlin was a renowned pairs skater who was the two-time U.S. national champion in the pairs division alongside Caitlin Yankowskas (2011) and Caydee Denney (2012). He was also a popular public figure in the sport, serving as a commentator for multiple events.

However, Coughlin was suspended from competition by the U.S. Center for SafeSport and U.S. Figure Skating on Dec. 17 due to an undisclosed matter. He was forbidden from participating “in any capacity, in any activity or competition” from any of the organization’s events. The skater had denied any wrongdoing in the matter.

“While I wish I could speak freely about the unfounded allegations levied against me, the SafeSport rules prevent me from doing so since the case remains pending,” Coughlin told USA Today. “I note only that the SafeSport notice of allegation itself stated that an allegation in no way constitutes a finding by SafeSport or that there is any merit to the allegation.”

No other details on Coughlin’s passing have been made public as of press time.