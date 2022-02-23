UNO Reveals Wild New Version of the Game

Uno has been known to wreak havoc at any family or friend game night. Everyone plays with different rules, and everyone’s reactions are varied. The newest version of the game will be sure to take things up a notch. On Jan. 10, Uno announced a new version of the game with five new cards. In the new version, every single card is a wild card. And with 112 cards in the deck, it’s more difficult to strategize with these surprises. Since its release, it’s been dubbed as the “most chaotic game ever,” per a report from Daily Mail.

In a recent Tweet, Uno gave future card players a sneak peek. “We told you 2022 was going to be wild. Introducing a few new cards: the Wild Target +2 , the Wild Swap Hands, the Wild Double Skip, the Wild Skip, the Wild Reverse,” the tweet reads.

Per the distributor Mattel, unlike the regular game, Uno All Wild doesn’t require matching of numbers or colors. Instead, every card is wild, and the five new cards add an additional level to the competition. The game is designed to be “a fast-paced, even more unpredictable version” of the traditional game. Mattel also describes the game as “more dynamic,” but it’s “not as easy as it sounds.”

Interested players can purchase the game from Mattel, Target and Big W for the average price of $11.99. It’s already caused quite the conversation on social media. Players warn to get ready for a fight.

Giving you a warning in advance

Players are already letting their competitors know that the game is serious. It’s best to go in with a strategy that won’t cause the biggest hooplah.

Darkness wins

One of the most popular phrases of 2021 was “they chose violence.” Clearly, Uno got the memo.

Nobody wins when the family feuds

Family game nights should be free of alcohol in the presence of the new Uno game. Fists will be sure to fly.

Unexpected rules

Players are used to drawing multiples of four. With all wild cards, who knows how many cards one will be forced to draw.

It’s going to be mad

Players are already anticipating the madness. Learning the new game is proving to be fun and scary all at the same time.

It’s about the win

Players are already hype after a win. This new game makes it worse.