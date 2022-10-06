UNO Unveils New Game for the Whole Party

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Just months after UNO unveiled Uno Wild and shook things up for longtime players, there's a new deck that'll be sure to top the chaos Uno Wild caused. In Jan. 2022, Uno Wild debuted to fan mania. The version of the game came with five new cards. Every single card is in the batch turned out to be a wild card. And with 112 cards, it was more difficult for player to strategize. Players dubbed the Uno Wild the "most chaotic game ever," per a report from Daily Mail.

Now, the UNO Party deck allows fans to enjoy the classic gameplay, plus added rules for even more excitement. The deck includes three new wild cards, which are as follows: Wild Drawn Together – Play this card to link two players who must draw cards every time their partner draws cards; Wild Pile Up – Players create a mini discard pile that circles the table – players must keep trying to match, and whoever can't make a match must take the whole pile; and Point Taken – When this card is played, players point at another person and everyone draws one card for every finger pointed at them.

Ain’t no party like an UNO Party. 🎉 Introducing UNO Party, the first UNO game made specifically for larger groups with wilder rules and faster fun. With new cards like Wild Drawn Together and Wild Pile Up, game night has never been more exciting.



UNO Party also includes a new Speed Play Rule. With the new rule, players can play out of order and discard if their card matches both the number and color of the card on top of the discard pile. The play resumes with the last person who threw out a card. There's also a Direction Tracker card in the deck. It helps keep track of the direction of the gameplay in case of any confusion.

Interested gamers can purchase the game at $14.99 online and at Target locations across the country. In addition to UNO Wild and UNO Party, the launch comes five months after UNO Wild Twists, and seven months after the release of UNO Ultimate. All games, including the beloved classic, remain available for purchase.