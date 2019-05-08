Uno Just Revealed a Rule Everyone’s Been Breaking for Years

Uno just revealed a gameplay rule that everyone has been breaking for years, and the Internet is sufficiently shocked.

Over the weekend, the card game’s official Twitter shared a post that said if someone plays a +4 on you, you must draw the cards and forfeit your turn. They added that you cannot drop another draw card on the next player to get out of it.

Videos by PopCulture.com

This, as all Uno players know, is something that everyone has been doing since the beginning of the game. Many have since responded to the post, letting the Uno social team know that they must be mistaken.

If someone puts down a +4 card, you must draw 4 and your turn is skipped. You can’t put down a +2 to make the next person Draw 6. We know you’ve tried it. #UNO pic.twitter.com/wOegca4r0h — UNO (@realUNOgame) May 4, 2019

“My deck, my rules…someone’s eating this +24,” one person quipped.

“This is a completely valid move and the only sure way to assert your dominance at the table,” another person commented. “See Also: House Rules.”

Not only can u drop any draw down u can reverse it back to me… reverse it back to u skip u…. uno…. game. In one play 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/3DbWhVq2a6 — She Juicee (@SasaJaxx) May 5, 2019

“I had an occupational therapist to help with my cerebral palsy in elementary school and at the end of our sessions we’d always play Uno. I hit her with 4 consecutive draw fours once,” someone else recalled.

“You do realise that those are the best part of the entire game tho? Seeing the disgusted face of betrayal on your friends/family members when they get to pick +16,” one other user joked. “THE. BEST. PART.”

The uno twitter account said you can’t make me draw 6 pic.twitter.com/BtgaHvScn2 — corgi fan account (@hoopinghappens) May 6, 2019

Notably, an Uno Rules website — which appears to be fan-made and not official — does cite the rule as valid.

The site’s description of the Wild Draw Four card reads, “This acts just like the wild card except that the next player also has to draw four cards as well as forfeit his/her turn. With this card, you must have no other alternative cards to play that matches the color of the card previously played.”

“If you play this card illegally, you may be challenged by the other player to show your hand to him/her,” the description adds. “If guilty, you need to draw 4 cards. If not, the challenger needs to draw 6 cards instead. If turned up at the beginning of play, return this card to the Draw pile, shuffle, and turn up a new one.”