UK Government Takes Strong Stance to Protect Queen Elizabeth's Legacy

Queen Elizabeth II left behind a historic legacy, and the government of the U.K. hopes to leave it as is. According to a report by the BBC, the United Kingdom's Cabinet Office issued new guidance last month on how businesses, locations and even media can use the queen's name. The office warns that permission for use of the name will be "sparingly granted" so that the queen's legacy can be "closely protected."

"The full title of Queen Elizabeth II will continue to be closely protected to preserve the rarity of the honour," a spokesperson told the BBC. The Cabinet Office said that the queen's name should only be used in "dignified and appropriate" ways. The anniversary of the queen's death is approaching and the office is reportedly expecting some new public memorials for her to be proposed. They are working on specific guidelines for the "commissioning of an official national memorial to Queen Elizabeth II... in due course."

The office is anticipating that community groups and local organizations will want to place memorials for the queen in public spaces or shared spaces, including parks or areas with high foot traffic. They even expect new businesses to take on the name, with the BBC using the example of the fictional "Queen Victoria's Pub" on the BBC soap opera EastEnders.

All such names will need to be approved by the Cabinet Office, and they warn that "strict standards are applied." This is true throughout the U.K., though in Scotland and Wales. inquiries will need to pass through the local government before reaching the right officials. In general, the office says that the queen's name may only be used for businesses or locations with "strong royal connections."

"Requests that incorporate 'memorial' or 'remembrance' in a proposed name are likely to be looked upon favorably, where possible," the guidelines said. The use of historic royal names is fairly common in the U.K. for everything from businesses and venues to neighborhoods and parks. Policies to limit that usage have varied throughout history.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Sept. 8, 2022, so the anniversary is just over a month away. At 96 years old, she was the longest-reigning monarch in British history with 70 years on the throne. It's not clear yet how her family will mark the occasion this year.